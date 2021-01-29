New Myrtle Beach breakfast spot highlights new business openings in the area

MYRTLE BEACH — As businesses continue to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a strain on the local economy, Drift Eatery owners confidently decided to move forward with opening toward the end of 2020, and business has remained steady.

The breakfast and lunch spot, at 980 A-6 Cipriana Dr. in Myrtle Beach, has a menu featuring classic breakfast meals, like shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, along with signature omelets and breakfast sandwiches. For lunch, the eatery offers dishes including soups and salads as well as grilled pork belly, ahi tuna and duck leg confit.

"We integrate the menu with different flavors and options that you may not see at other places," said Carlos Ramirez, an owner of Drift. "We try to manage the best quality of coffee that’s available. We try to incorporate the brunch style with mimosas."

Drift opened in October, about seven months after the pandemic began to impact the Myrtle Beach area.

"We were a little nervous in the building to be honest, but at the same time, we were confident that we could get all that support," he said, adding many owners have been in the Myrtle Beach area restaurant industry for decades. Now, about three months into business, Ramirez said business has remained steady.

Ramirez said the restaurant focuses on three aspects: friendly service, quality food and being affordable.

"Being consistent is key," he said.

The setting inside the restaurant has a coastal theme, with blues and greens, as well as natural wood.

Ramirez said the owners are hoping to extend hours and offer dinner at some point later this year.

In case you missed these restaurant openings

Gios Italian Kitchen in Myrtle Beach opened in the fall at 7915 North Kings Highway. The restaurant’s first location is in Pawleys Island. Its menu features a variety of dishes including escargot genovese and burrata caprese as appetizers and pasta dishes like quattro formaggio and paglia el fieno.

Chubby’s Taco, the first location in South Carolina, recently opened in Carolina Forest. It’s located at 201 Fresh Dr. Suite A. The menu offers chicken, beef, pork, seafood and vegetarian tacos, as well as burritos, quesadillas and fajitas.

BoCo Bistro, at 1035 Third Ave. in Conway, offers happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, as well as lunch and dinner menus. From loaded nachos to handhelds to country fried chicken, BoCo has a range of dishes for lunch and dinner.

Chanti’s, at 104b Laurel St. in Conway, specializes in pizza and also offers salads, sandwiches and starters.