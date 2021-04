MYRTLE BEACH — Sindbad International Market opened its doors in March at 2006 North Kings Highway.

Sindbad is at the former Tantalizing Tan location in the same strip mall as Knuckleheads Bar & Grill.

The store sells Halal, Turkish, European, Kosher and Mediterranean products. Customers can find Arabian products, accessories, drinks and more.

Sindbad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.