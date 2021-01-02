New Dunkin restaurant to open in Myrtle Beach region, offers free coffee for a year

LITTLE RIVER — A new Dunkin restaurant is slated to open Jan. 4 with an offer later in the week for free coffee for a year.

Dunkin announced Friday it's ready to open its newest Grand Strand-area location near the intersection of S.C. 57 and S.C. 9, at 2496 Highway 9 East in Little River. The company announced on its Facebook page that the first 25 people in the drive thru on Jan. 7 will get a coupon book for free coffee for a year. The store opens at 5 a.m.

Dunkin is opening one of its "stores of the future," which is a term the company adopted in 2018 when it revamped the interior of its restaurants, including changes of its building designs to rely on more natural light. The new design also brought the donut case to the counter area and showcases its cold brews in a tap system, much like a system found in a craft brewhouse.

The new store will feature a mobile pick up lane — both in-store and in the drive through — where customers can order online or on the Dunkin app and pick up their order on the go.

In late July, Dunkin announced it would be closing 800 locations throughout the country by the end of 2020. One of those stores included a location at 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.