Nearly 9K stopped looking for work, moved from Horry in last year: 'Blow to local economy'

MYRTLE BEACH — The workforce in Horry County has dropped by 8,829 people since last November during a time when the holiday season should be bustling with business, according to statistics released by the S.C Department of Employment and Workforce.

The total workforce in November 2019 was 145,239 people. That number dropped to 136,410 in November this year, which doesn't paint a good economic picture, said Wes Clark, a professor of economics at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

"This means they have stopped looking for jobs or have moved out of the area," Clark said. "If they stopped looking, then they are probably getting help from somewhere. This usually means a decrease in income. This also hurts our area because of less money being spent in local businesses. If they moved, then all those expenditures have left the area. Both are another blow to our local economy."

Those employed in Horry County dropped by nearly 12,000 people in the last 12 months, from 141,181 last November to 129,231 this November, according to the latest statistics.

As for Horry County's November unemployment numbers, they rose slightly to 5.3 percent — up from 5.1 percent in October. It's a large difference from November 2019 when the unemployment rate was at 2.8 percent.

"As you would expect, the hardest hit industry here is our tourism," Clark said. "Without it, we will continue to see the workforce shrink in the area, meaning less monies in the county."

Clark said any drastic move, like another shutdown experienced earlier in 2020, could prove to be fatal.

"Another shutdown would mostly likely have a huge long-term effect on our local economy that would take years to recover from, if we actually could recover," Clark said.

Georgetown County's unemployment rate for November remained steady at 5.2 percent — up slightly from 5.1 percent in October. Accommodation and Food Service workers are, by far, the largest filers of unemployment claims in Georgetown County.

At the same time last year in Georgetown County, the unemployment rate was at 2.9 percent for November 2019.

From November 2019 to November 2020 in Georgetown County, the workforce has dwindled by 717 employed workers.