Myrtle Beach's fall sports tourism numbers up from 2019, new year looks promising

MYRTLE BEACH — The three months following a slow summer tourist season will likely turn out a 15 percent increase compared to 2019 in direct spending from fall sporting events, Myrtle Beach-area sports tourism officials say.

Tim Huber, sports tourism director for the city of Myrtle Beach, went as far to say the fall shoulder season for sports tourism was “very strong.”

“The big takeaways were that Myrtle Beach was the beneficiary of events that were unable to be held in other states,” Huber said, noting Myrtle Beach has precautionary steps for COVID in place.

“One of the sports that was not as prevalent in Myrtle Beach prior to COVID was high school-aged wrestling. We were able to accommodate through the course of the fall, three different wrestling events from other states. So that obviously had a significant impact on actually being ahead with direct spending over 2019. The other was two new youth basketball events.”

Club basketball is typically not played in the fall, but these tournaments were rescheduled, Huber said.

In 2019, Hurricane Dorian hit the area, which impacted the bottom line for businesses during the fall shoulder season. This projected increase represents about $2 million in additional spending in the area more than the $11.5 million spent in 2019 during the September-November period, Huber said.

“The reason we were able to say 'yes' to some of these inquiries this fall is because it’s an ongoing effort from building relationships across various sports,” he said. “When people are looking, we’re already top of mind, which certainly does not hurt. Once they’re here and if we’ve not worked with them before and they get to experience Myrtle Beach, it quickly turns into… I’m going to create a new event and I’d like to work with you to bring it to Myrtle Beach. That’s the most frequent conversation that takes place.”

Huber was referring to sports tourism industry and trade shows, where the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will send people like Jonathon Paris, executive director of sports tourism, to try and entice these tournament organizers to host their events in the Myrtle Beach region.

Paris said the chamber has done a concentrated industry marketing program for sports tourism for years that has helped them create visibility for the region.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to carry that through 2020 even with COVID cutbacks and we’ve participated in a couple of conferences that have gone virtual… that put us in touch with event owners and that’s what helped make that connection,” Paris said. “This year, we’ve been able to convey the message that as of right now, we’re open. Here’s our protocols, here’s how we’re keeping people safe. But we open. If you have events that are looking for a short-term home, we will host you if we’ve got the dates and the facilities.”

Paris said North Myrtle Beach also picked up a temporary lacrosse tournament that was cancelled in North Carolina.

“Because they had such a good experience, they’re talking about creating a new tournament here,” Paris said. “So that’s nice when some of these displaced tournaments will generate new events for us down the road because they got to experience Myrtle Beach and our facilities.”

Looking ahead, as of press time, Coastal Carolina University has the chance to host the Sun Belt championship game Dec. 19. Also scheduled in December is the Offense/Defense All American football game scheduled for Dec. 27-30 at Pelicans Stadium and a cornhole event for the American Cornhole League Collegiate Championships, which will bring 250 cornhole players from Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

The area will also host a smaller version of the annual Beach Ball Classic and the United Bank Holiday Invitational.

Despite having big sporting events like the North-South High School football game, the International Scouting Showcase for Collegiate Football players, and the Myrtle Beach Invitational cancelled for December, many of the events scheduled will be broadcasted nationally on channels like ESPN.

“December, we have a chance to come close to the just over $3 million we have from direct spending last year. If we take a small loss, I’m not going to be surprised,” Huber said, adding adult softball and girls’ club volleyball and gymnastics are still on the books for the new year.

But Huber warns the way COVID numbers nationally and regionally are trending up, things could change quickly.

“January and February, right now the calendar is very well positioned. As of today, the outlook for those are very strong.”