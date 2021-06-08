Myrtle Beach's 'Chefs for Seniors' cook up more than just a meal for those 62 and older

MYRTLE BEACH — Ginny Lanczkowski was researching meal plans due to her husband Bob’s need to better manage his diabetes and for her to reduce calories.

She found Chefs for Seniors, a company founded in 2013 in Wisconsin with a franchise that opened in Myrtle Beach in late 2020.

"My husband was better able to manage his diabetes with delicious low carb meals and I lost 10 pounds," Ginny Lanczkowski said.

The Myrtle Beach franchise is owned and operated by Kim Miller and is the first one to open in South Carolina. It serves clients from Garden City north to the state line and west to Conway.

"Kim’s meal plans are flexible, nutritious, affordable and she is a pleasure to watch cook," Lanczkowski said. "I sincerely enjoy her bubbly personality and I get to spend less time in the kitchen and grocery store affording me the opportunity to enjoy more personal time, (which is) a great perk of the service."

Chefs for Seniors was the brainchild of Barrett Allman, a chef who noticed seniors were ordering an extra meal to take home and warm up after visiting his restaurant.

Sample meals from Chefs for Seniors Pictured are main dishes and sides of eight meals prepared for two people through Chefs for Seniors in Myrtle Beach. Provided

Miller said she opened the Myrtle Beach branch expecting to see widows and widowers who had the same need. Though some of her customers are, in fact, seniors, she said her clients are split 50-50 — half seniors and half who are active and don't want to prepare meals on their own.

“What I find in this area is we have a lot of folks who are still very active and still enjoy going out and socializing, but who don’t want to cook anymore," Miller said. "They’re tired of doing it and are looking for somebody to help out. They may not need the services as direly as some folks need, but they enjoy the service so much that it’s a fun time for all of us.”

Miller said she will meet with a prospective client to help determine their needs, what foods they like and dislike, and then will devise a meal plan for them. She said she will do the food shopping and deliver the food when she comes to prepare the meals in the client’s kitchen. Miller does all the clean-up and then meets with the client to work on the next visit’s meals.

The cost of groceries is not included with the standard service fee, which is $125. The fee includes the menu planning, shopping, cooking the meals in the client's home, packaging and labeling the meals, and clean up.

“It’s an advantage to the client 1) to have a nutritious meal and 2) to have somebody to come in and check on them and hang out with them and give them a little bit of time," she said. "It’s more of a social visit for folks who don’t get to see people. It fills the home with great food smells that maybe they haven’t had in a long time.”

There’s a minimum of eight meals that come from four different menu options, which equals two servings per meal. Miller’s team helps stow away the meals with reheating instructions.

Mary Maher, a customer of Chefs for Seniors since January, likes to joke with her friends that she has a chef.

"Prior to the pandemic, we usually ate out at least once or twice a week and even though I like to cook, the daily grind was getting boring," Maher said, adding she had trouble finding a meal delivery service that could accommodate her gluten-free diet. "Chefs for Seniors offers a diverse menu and Kim is wonderful at adapting recipes to fit my medically necessary gluten-free diet."

Maher said the meals are "less than the price we pay for one meal at a restaurant."

Miller said sometimes she works with family members outside of the Grand Strand.

“In the Myrtle Beach area, our clientele has evolved quite a bit," Miller said. "Sometimes we’re working with the children of some of our clients. They’re not in the area and usually a health issue will come up with their parents and then they’ll realize that there’s more going on here that we really need to take care of.”

And sometimes, like in the Lanczkowski family's case, it's just something that better fits their lifestyle.

"Kim is able to meet both my husband‘s and my dietary needs," Ginny Lanczkowski said. "We love the service and adore Kim."