top story

Myrtle Beach to welcome new theater at Broadway at the Beach

Le Grand Cirque at Broadway at the Beach

Le Grand Cirque at Broadway at the Beach / Provided

MYRTLE BEACH — The Broadway Theater is scheduled to open this summer in Myrtle Beach.

The 370-seat theater will feature stadium-style seating. The theater will be located across from The Simpsons in 4D, on the Robert Grissom Parkway side of  Broadway at the Beach.

The theater will feature Le Grand Cirque as its very first show from May 20 through the end of October. Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special will be featured in November and December, according to a release from Broadway at the Beach.

The building that was at that location, most recently featured the Charles Bach magic show, has been demolished. Bach will now perform his show in The Avenue, formerly Celebrity Square, where Oz, The Experience was housed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

