Myrtle Beach to use $7 million to make sports tourism funds, convention center whole

MYRTLE BEACH — The city of Myrtle Beach was on track to have a pretty good year for tourism prior to COVID-19 hitting the region.

Now, the city is looking to reach into its local accommodations tax and hospitality tax coffers to level funds from last fiscal year, like the convention center and the sports tourism funds, to the tune of nearly $7 million, according to figures presented to the Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday.

Each year, the city considers whether it must adopt a wind-up ordinance to account for adjustments that changed the original adopted budget. Council approved the first reading of that wind-up ordinance Tuesday.

The city will have to reach into its hospitality tax fund for more than $1.5 million for the convention center, which the city owns. The local accommodations tax will help make three additional funds whole: the sports tourism fund by $2.1 million, the Pelicans' baseball stadium, which the city partially owns, by $1.1 million, and the Whispering Pines Golf Course by $2.2 million.

"Now we really don't expect to have these hefty of transfers going forward every year," said Michelle Shumpert, the city's director of financial management and reporting to the city council at a workshop Tuesday morning. "Once the economy rebounds, once the pent-up demand for tourism actually comes back, the convention center should be able to operate with very little subsidies.

"Sports tourism is always going to require some level of subsidy from the city — between $1 million to one-and-a-half to $2 million — but I think last year, when we talked about sports tourism in 2019, we had something like an estimate that sports tourism generates $19 million of economic impact to the Grand Strand."

Shumpert said the baseball stadium and golf course, likewise, should not need a subsidy to this degree going forward.

"We recognize all four of these as amenities that make us a more attractive community for people to visit and for people to live," she said.

The city's fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30. In the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020, which ran through the end of March, the state accommodations tax the city receives was up 7.5 percent, but ended 13 percent below budget. The hospitality fee the city collects was up nearly 8 percent the first three quarters, but ended down 17.6 percent than what was budgeted.