Myrtle Beach set to welcome NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Vince Lombardi's Super Bowl trophy, a 1917 game ball used by Jim Thorpe and the Canton Bulldogs, and turf and other objects from the "Immaculate Reception" game are just a few of the artifacts that will be on display at Gridiron Glory — a Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit coming to Broadway at the Beach in July.

The exhibit will be in The Avenue near Wahlburger's, according to a property map of Broadway at the Beach.

Other items include a football and leather helmet dating to the early origins of the game and Saints kicker Tom Dempsey’s famous kicking shoe created for his half foot.

“Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach will allow fans a unique opportunity experience the best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame at a property that attracts millions of visitors each year,” said Saleem Choudhry, the Hall’s vice president of museum/exhibit services said in a release. “We hope this extension of the Museum will broaden the Hall’s reach and ultimately drive more visitors to Canton to see all the Hall has to offer.”

Burroughs & CHapin owns Broadway at the Beach. A message to Burroughs & Chapin's media representatives, LHWH Advertising and PR, was not immediately returned.

NFL Films is also part of the exhibit and helps provide a "panoramic view of the story of professional football – from its humble beginnings in the late 19th century to the cultural phenomenon it is today – and brings together an extraordinary collection of artifacts while creating an unforgettable interactive experience," according to the release.

It will also feature artifacts from Pro Football Hall of Famers such as Red Grange, Dick Butkus, Joe Namath, Bart Starr, Tom Landry, Joe Montana, John Elway and more, the release states.

There will be a retail store with exclusive Pro Football Hall of Fame Myrtle Beach merchandise. More information can be found at its website www.hofmyrtlebeach.com.