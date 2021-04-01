Myrtle Beach server's viral post brings overworked, understaffed issues to light

MYRTLE BEACH — Darby Jones was at a local restaurant when she saw customers lose their patience with a hostess who was trying to seat the family, but, according to the family, it wasn't quick enough.

Jones was put off by the family's impatience, having arrived early and unwilling to wait for 30 minutes, even at 2 p.m.

And, ultimately, patrons don't recognize that there simply aren't enough workers in a world still impacted by COVID-19.

"This poor host couldn't have been more than 16 years old and she was just explaining that they were understaffed and this family would not let it go," Jones said.

"And that's when it hit me. Every single restaurant is understaffed and there's really nothing any of us can do right now."

At least one Myrtle Beach area hospital is reporting an increase in workplace stress reaching a new boiling point along the Grand Strand, which evolved from COVID layoffs and separating the home office with home life to now an overworked workforce.

As for Jones, she did what many people do nowadays — she took to Facebook to vent her frustrations.

"PSA TO EVERYONE COMING TO MYRTLE BEACH," Jones wrote. "Every. Single. Restaurant. Is. Understaffed. Please don’t whine about the wait time or food taking a long time, every restaurant here is suffering and those of us who are working are doing overtime and are overworked from back of house to front of house. If you want to come here with an attitude about restaurants you better bring restaurant workers with you. Thanks"

Jones' post went viral, garnering more than 1,700 shares and more positive reactions than negative. Jones herself has been in the service industry — both back of house and front — for five years, and has been a server at Hooters for more than 3 years.

She said she was just ranting on Facebook and didn't think it would receive as much attention as it did.

"We always want tourists to come here, obviously, because that means we're going to be busier and there's more opportunity to make money," Jones said. "We just, in the service industry, want people to be more empathetic and understanding that the ones of us who are at the restaurant when they're at the restaurant are the only ones working. We're the ones doing the best we can. It's not our fault that other people don't want to work."

Jones said everywhere she looks, there are restaurants hiring along the Grand Strand.

"They're just not getting people to apply," Jones said. "If you look on Indeed or you go past a restaurant, everybody has hiring signs. It's just nobody wants to work."

Working with guests

Economists locally have warned this was going to happen — a shortage of local workers.

Even though there were more than 8,000 fewer jobs in Horry County at the start of this year compared to last, the unemployment number still went up by almost 3,000 people. The latest figures show that 29 percent of the unemployment claims came out of the accommodation and food services industry, leaving the brunt of the work to those willing to get up and at it daily.

L. Taylor Damonte, director of the Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism at Coastal Carolina University, said a recent study showed the biggest complaint visitors have about restaurant service in Myrtle Beach is that it is slow. Damonte said among the best ways to curtail angry customers is to communicate with them.

"We are faced with the same stressful challenges that you are back at home," he said. "You're trying to deal with the pandemic, you're trying to get out and make the best of your first short vacation in a year's time, and we're trying to help you do that, but please know we're trying and communicating that we really sincerely want them to be happy. But please know we just have limitations."

Dealing with stress

Area hospitals do not specifically track mental health issues by industry.

In general, Grand Strand Medical Health Center has seen, for months, an increase in mental health patients due to the workforce, said Christina Lynn, medical director of behavioral health for Grand Strand.

"We actually are already seeing it and we have been seeing it for a couple months," Lynn said.

She said the first wave was the individuals who lost their jobs because of COVID. More recently, Lynn said, they've been seeing those who are overwhelmed because they were forced to work from home.

"They feel like they're never turning it off because they're at home and working and they never can get it to shut down...," Lynn said.

She said now there are those who remained in their jobs who are getting more put on them because workforces got cut.

"There's anger coming out, there's feelings of being overwhelmed and feeling completely helpless to make any change to, 'I have nothing, I'm going nowhere and I can't get anything,'" Lynn said.

"We need summer help, especially in Myrtle Beach, because of the tourism system. We used a lot of those young adults who came over to help our tourism system. We don't have that now."

Renee Shore, director of wellness at Tidelands Health, said self care starts with self awareness and the awareness by supervisors. She said if workers begin noticing subtle changes like they're not sleeping as well anymore or their appetite has changed, that's when they know their work stress is affecting them.

"I think it's important for employers to also recognize those changes, maybe subtle or not so subtle, in their employees," Shore said. "If you have an employee who is dependable and reliable, but now we're seeing that they're coming in later than they normally would... those are flags and some tall-tale signs that we night be working with some work stress-related issues."

Shore said it's imperative for both the employer and employee to keep an eye on the signs.

Meredith Matson, professor of psychology at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, said "self care" is a great buzz word these days, but it's often ignored by workers and sometimes supervisors.

Matson said people need to be aware of the differences between stress and burnout. She likened stress to the feeling of a car's gas tank getting low compared to burnout when the gas tank is empty.

"What we see in burnout is not only physical, but also cognitive difficulties," she said. "Everything from lowered immune system, which is especially dangerous right now, to experiencing headaches and indigestion because stress takes a physical toll on your body and burnout is that to the extreme."

Matson said reaching out for help is extremely important when someone is experiencing burnout because it doesn't cure itself. Psychologically, supervisors need to work in recognition and empathy in the workplace.

"If time was put in for supervisors to say, 'I see how hard you're working. I am so grateful for you every day.' By using free, easy, simple techniques to empathize... it's a really easy technique that I think we overlook," Matson said. "A little bit of empathy and a little bit of recognition and kindness can go a long way."

Jones said she likes to go to the beach or go shopping to unwind from the daily hustle of work and school. She hopes her message is one of understanding and patience for those in the service industry from locals and visitors alike.

"We're overworked, we're understaffed and we're really doing the best we can," Jones said. "All we want is for people to understand that."