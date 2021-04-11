Myrtle Beach saw 27% decrease in hotel occupancy in 2020, per annual chamber report

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach area saw its average hotel occupancy drop 27 percent from 2019 to 42 percent in 2020, according to the annual report issued Friday by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The decrease is a reflection of just how hard the area was hit by the pandemic. The decreased sales can impact funding special events and funding roads in the RIDE III program.

Taxes on accommodations are collected by the state and distributed by cities and counties to help fund certain things like special events. An additional penny on all retail sales, accommodations and prepared food and beverage sales go to improve roads projects that were approved by Horry County voters in November 2016.

Lodging still brought in about $842 million to the Myrtle Beach area in 2020, according to the state's accommodation tax collection. That is down from $1.06 billion in 2018, the last reported numbers by the chamber.

The restaurant industry pulled in about $1.29 billion, which is down from $1.55 billion in 2018.

Gross retail sales decreased by 7 percent from 2019 to $11.4 billion in 2020.

Other notable changes from the two-year comparison: supermarket sales dropped from $1.19 billion in 2018 compared to $985 million in 2020 and fuel sales dropped from $586.9 million in 2018 to $543.9 million in 2020.

Also, the top five states to have visitors in the area were from include South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio and Georgia.