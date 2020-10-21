Myrtle Beach’s Beach Ball Classic, United Bank tourneys still ‘on’ with big names, big exposure

MYRTLE BEACH — The Beach Ball Classic and the United Bank Holiday Invitational — two long-standing high school basketball tournaments that draw thousands of fans and tourism dollars to the Grand Strand — are still very much a go this year, with nationally televised games planned and a high school phenom scheduled to appear.
Forty high school girls basketball teams are slated for the United tournament (formerly Crescom) on Dec. 17-22, with three games planned for national television, which will be the first time ever. It’s a far cry from the usual 75 teams, but given the times, tournament planners will take it.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” said John Rhodes, executive director of the Beach Ball Classic and the United Bank Holiday Invitational. “The girls teams, we’re a little disappointed that we lost so many teams because of states not being able to travel or they’re not playing until January. We would have been at 80 teams with the girls, had it not been for that.
“With the boys, we’ve added an eight-team division, which is a prep division.”
The Beach Ball Classic will draw 24 boys teams, eight of which are considered top prep teams from the nation, and high school phenom Mikey Williams of Lake Norman, N.C., is slated to play. Williams was the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year last year. He’ll be joined by 6-8 junior Joyful Hawkins, who was the 6A-Region 2 Player of the Year as a freshman in 2018-19.
“We’re excited to have him,” Rhodes said of Williams. “He’s got a teammate named Joyful Hawkins who’s a really, really good player also. Overall, we’re probably going to have 10 All-Americans in the tournament.”
Karen Riordan, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said that young influential players like Williams could only mean great things for Myrtle Beach.
"The added exposure the event will receive through players with large social media followings, like Mikey Williams, will only add to the visibility that the event will receive," Riordan said. "These young social media influencers bring new and different followers that may not have been exposed to Myrtle Beach who will now get to experience the destination through a different lens. This year’s event, with so many being cancelled due to the pandemic, will be one of a few elite high school tournaments played in 2020. As such we expect higher visibility than ever."
The Classic will have 19 games on national television. The Myrtle Beach region will also have 126 commercials played on television during both tournaments.
"We believe sports tourism is a great way to inspire new guests to visit Myrtle Beach," Riordan said. "By showcasing our destination during this event, we will expose prospective families to the Grand Strand and create future visitation.
"This event comes in a traditionally slower shoulder season for us. And this year in particular, our fall and winter sports tourism group business has been very well received by the hospitality community as we continue to recover from the pandemic."
COVID restrictions require organizers to rotate spectators in and out of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The seating allowed is a maximum of 2,200 at one time.
Organizers have also worked with area businesses like the Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park and Ripley’s Aquarium to offer passes to the players to go out and explore Myrtle Beach businesses.
“We’ve gotten those two businesses who are really heavy into the entertainment portion of this tournament,” Rhodes said. “They just want to be involved and give the kids something to do other than play basketball.”