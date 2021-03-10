Myrtle Beach Realtor strikes out on his own, launching during hot real estate market

MYRTLE BEACH — As an 8-year-old, Seth June wasn’t interested in Sports Illustrated or comic books, he liked looking through pages of beautiful homes from around the world. As he did, he sketched new floor plans for his family's modest Conway home — the one with small rooms, beat-up flooring and a ceiling that looked like it could fall in with the next rain storm.
The concept of home was important to June, a thought returned to as he watched his parents separate, with his mother leaving town.
As he later battled internal demons that saw him flirt with permanent damage to his health, June drew on that 8-year-old visionary, that dreamer who strived not only for a higher standard for himself, but for others that might be experiencing the same plight.
At 31, June has experienced more life than those twice his age, but the journey has always followed a familiar path — identifying home.
So as he looks at the “S.H. June & Associates” sign outside of his new real estate office at 302 79th Ave North — just a block away from the beach in downtown Myrtle Beach — it’s hard for June not to shed a few tears.
His humble nature a clear product of his journey; his lifelong mission of finding home the catalyst to it all.
“I knew I was going to be different than what I saw growing up,” said June, with his dogs, Dixie and Willis, playfully scampering around his new digs.
“I always told my dad that I was going to do something big. I always saw myself somewhere bigger ... better.”
Striking while the market’s hot
In October, Zillow reported that searches for homes to buy in Myrtle Beach were up nearly 24 percent in a year-over-year analysis.
That played out in the form of single-family home sales up by 17 percent in 2020, including prices increasing by 5.6 percent, as reported by the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors in February.
And that pent-up demand is met by 35 percent fewer single-family homes on the market than 2019, according to CCAR.
In the world of real estate, providing comps to clients is standard operating procedure. But that’s been tough for Realtors throughout the area, as property is moving off the market so quickly that providing local comparisons has become difficult.
“A lot of properties are going into multiple offers if priced properly,” June said.
Launching his own business during the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t scare June. He takes a lot of pride in Horry County, loving the laid-back beach feel, as well as the camaraderie that is synonymous with the Independent Republic.
And for Lucy Schneider, one of June’s team members that joined his new venture, it’s that passion — and compassion — for the greater Myrtle Beach community that made the move a simple one.
Schneider points to innovative ideas such as building homes, property management or even branching out into providing services for other homeowners as what takes June’s business plan intriguing.
“I'm a loyal person, but to say I went with somebody strictly out of loyalty, you wouldn't do that if you didn't believe in the person and have respect for the person and who they are. Ultimately, their ethics and their professionalism,” Schneider said.
Rich Hollis, June’s long-time accountant and now business partner, also points to commercial real estate interests down the line as an element that will ultimately protect the business from the inevitable downturn in the real estate market.
“The market is bananas, it still is,” Hollis said. “Make your money now while your starting, when you have all these startup costs. Then, in addition to that, you can add other elements to protect yourself.”
A commitment to community
As June grew up in Conway, he found himself leaning on his own creative writing to allow him to express the feelings he had about his living conditions — an outlet that allowed him an opportunity to be honest with himself.
It’s a tactic he utilizes today, currently wrapping up a degree in creative writing from the University of Central Florida.
And it’s something he’s paying forward with his involvement with Freedom Readers, an organization that connects community volunteers with children that are unlikely to be exposed to literature on their own.
The child and the mentor read aloud to each other, aiding in developing critical skills — even if there is a bit of fear when the children have to speak in front of the group.
“It’s all about building up the community,” said June, who crafted his communication acumen by copying the newspaper word-by-word as a child.
At one point considering a career in education, June is committed to a life of eternal learning, which is why he is also finishing up another degree in marketing with a minor in commercial industrial real estate from Coastal Carolina.
June intends to cap this all off by chasing an MBA in the near future, while continuing to volunteer with Freedom Readers and Carolina Sunshine for Children, the latter helping youth with illnesses.
“You can see why the guy is inspiring, he’s willing to put in the work,” Schneider said.
A vision for the future
With the Myrtle Beach-area predicted to double in size by 2040, June has a clear vision as to what he’d like to see.
As a product of a father who worked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., he knows the work ethic of the area; his father showed him that every day until his passing just a couple years ago.
June wants downtown to be a reflection of the community’s hard work, a place where locals and tourists can feel comfortable — ultimately, helping the area shed the “Dirty Myrtle” moniker that has been prevalent for too long.
And, much like himself, he knows that it takes commitment to a rebuilding process that has already begun with projects such as One Grand Strand, a group that is looking to revitalize the downtown corridor of Myrtle Beach.
And as a committed local that has returned to the area after short stints in Houston and Charleston, he’s ready to be a part of the solution.
“I don’t see a point in fearing it, I’m not scared to be on the bottom,” said June, pointing to The Market Common as evidence that Horry County can rebuild in innovative ways.
“I’ve been at the bottom before. My community invested in me, and I just want to invest right back. This is my home, and I want everyone else to have that feeling, too.”