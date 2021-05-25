Myrtle Beach Realtor offers selling advice as record number of homes sell above asking price

MYRTLE BEACH — A record 50 percent of homes nationally sold above listing price at the end of April and start of May, a Redfin report showed.

Locally, Jamie Broadhurst, president of Century 21 Broadhurst in Myrtle Beach, said preparation, market knowledge and a skilled professional are what will help sellers get the best results.

The Redfin report was based on home prices during the four weeks ending May 16.

"First and foremost you have to know what it is you are selling, and believe it or not, all homes are not the same," Broadhurst said.

He said factors like a master bedroom on the ground floor and whether you've done any upgrades to the home can weigh heavily for some buyers. Also, kitchens and bathrooms statistically generate the highest returns.

Broadhurst said sellers should know whether their home will be competing against new home construction in the neighborhood or in the area, and a Realtor can helop with what has sold and how many have sold in a neighborhood in the last three, six or nine months.

The Realtor, he said, can help sellers determine if they are at a price point for which buyers are abundant and plentiful.

"These are all factors that can determine not only the best price to list your home, but will also determine the acceptability of the consumer and the industry in the marketplace," Broadhurst said.

He said statistics show that 84 percent of homebuyers in the United States use a real estate professional, so sellers should speak with a competent professional who will be able to address all of these issues.

Broadhurst said there are many things like a new kitchen or a new bathroom that sellers may only be able to recuperate 35-45 percent of the expense, but it will enhance the marketability and public appeal significantly, which usually translates into less time on the market and more offers to choose from.

"In our market, primarily because of the buyer demographic, the majority of buyers have no desire to address a multitude of repairs, handyman jobs or to go out and find painters, plumbers and electricians," he said. "They want to be able to walk in, unpack suitcases and head to the beach. With this in mind, and it is always about finding an economical balance, some of the best things that can be done before placing your home on the market are to eliminate clutter, have a freshly painted interior... and to have phenomenal landscaping and curb appeal."

Broadhurst said working with a real estate professional will help sellers reason, analyze and evaluate exactly what is best for them and their family.

"Time and time again through the past few months, we have seen seller after seller, be completely caught off guard and very unprepared to pack up their lives, vacate their home and find another one, simply because they were ill informed about the process, the timing or the best strategies to employ," he said. "In particular, sellers should know that although multiple offers may push up the price of a home, it can also drive many qualified buyers away simply because they do not wish to, or cannot, enter into a bidding war.

"It is always an agent's responsibility to let sellers know that there are many times when you have a multiple offer situation and all of the buyers can simply withdraw and walk away, leaving you with nada and having to head back onto the active market."