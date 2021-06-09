Myrtle Beach real estate school, Realtor association see growth amid looser state guidelines

MYRTLE BEACH — Jennifer Nicely and her team members at Pinnacle Academy paused for one week in March 2020 until the fate of the nation amid the worldwide pandemic could determine how the future would unfold.

The real estate academy hasn’t slowed down since.

Prior to the pandemic, real estate classes could not be conducted via Zoom, said the owner of Pinnacle Academy, which left the ability for online courses or in-person classes. Post-pandemic, South Carolina allowed Zoom classes, which opened the virtual door to Pinnacle students from as far as Hawaii, California, up the eastern seaboard and some toward the midwestern states like Ohio.

“It’s worked really, really well,” Nicely said. “We have been so busy, we can hardly keep up honestly.”

Schools like Pinnacle Academy have seen upwards of 30 percent enrollment increase, which Nicely contributes to a red-hot housing market and career changes from former nurses and teachers due to burnout. Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors also saw an increase in its membership by about 330 members to nearly 4,500 this April.

"The market is busier than ever, so it's no surprise that we've seen an influx of members who want to benefit from the growth of our area,” said Laura Crowther, CEO of CCAR. “We offer a multitude of training courses for new members and have increased our professional development requirements for all Realtor members to ensure they are equipped to assist clients in this competitive market."

Also key to the growth was real estate was deemed an essential business in South Carolina through the pandemic, which wasn’t true for every state.

“We were able to have people refinance their homes during the pandemic and builders were still able to pull building permits,” Nicely said. “If we had shut down here and they weren’t able to pull building permits, that would have affected us for years down the road.”

“The interest of everybody moving here and the hype of real estate, there’s been interest in real estate licensing,” Nicely said. “Our area of the Grand Strand, not one particular city, is thin when it comes to job opportunities. That’s been great for real estate agents and the school for them to get a license, especially if they could do it online sitting at their home in New York.”

There are about 4,600 real estate agents in Horry and Georgetown counties, Nicely said, which may sound like a lot for this area. She said many of them don’t get their license to buy and sell properties full-time like a typical agent, but rather use the license to flip homes or are attorneys who want to learn about the agent side of the process. Nicely said even some retirees come through Pinnacle to supplement their income.

“We see a mix of a lot of different desires for getting a license,” she said. “We did see an uptick in registrations when unemployment (payments) were so high.”

Nicely said when people were collecting both state and federal unemployment, many were taking real estate licensing classes, as well.

“When they were making this extra money, and they were at home and they would take this extra class at home with the extra money, it was a win-win,” Nicely said. “There was definitely an influx during that time.”