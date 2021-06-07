Myrtle Beach parking meter fee collections are up: Either more business or more beach bums

MYRTLE BEACH — The city is on track to collect parking meter fees in May that are equal to the amount they usually collect in June, a sign that either backs the claim that downtown hotels are booming or there's just simply more people visiting the beach.

Either way, the city's downtown redevelopment office said the crowds are here and they expect June and July collections to be near-record months.

Brian Schmitt, executive assistant in the downtown redevelopment office, said the city is on track to collect more than $300,000 in parking meter fees. He said that's equal to the amount they collected in June 2019.

"2021 has just been nuts," Schmitt said. "In March, we did April numbers. In April, we did May numbers... If that trend continues, then we hit June with July numbers, which July is typically our best month our $360,000 month, we expect to maybe see that continue."

The city collects parking fees in multiple ways: through coin-operated machines, through parking lot terminals and via credit card. The city also allows people to pay through its mobile app called ParkMobile. Schmitt said use of ParkMobile and revenue through the app grew in 2020, and he expects it will continue to grow this year.

Also in 2020, July collections along Myrtle Beach's Golden Mile, which runs from about 31st Avenue North to 53rd Avenue North, "didn't skip a beat" from its normal collections. Meaning, of the city's 75 parking meter zones, guests still flocked to that area of the beach through COVID.

The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce has said hotel occupancy rates are up this summer compared to 2019, with 2020 numbers being a wash because of COVID. Hotel occupancy was at 70 percent for the week prior to Memorial Day.

Schmitt said an underutilized region of meters can be found along Chester Street between 9th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North.

In addition to tourists jockeying for prime parking spots, locals with resident parking decals are also in the mix. The city has issued 10,030 resident parking decals so far this year to motor vehicles of people who live inside the city and on which city property taxes are paid.

The city counts a vehicle’s property taxes as a resident's payment for parking, whether they ever occupy a parking space, said Mark Kruea, spokesman for the city.

"If you have a qualifying, personal-use vehicle registered inside the city limits, you can get a golf cart decal, too, and 1,085 of those have been issued, for a grand total of 11,115 resident parking decals," Kruea said via email.

The city sells employee passes for those who work east of Kings Highway for $50 annually, and 392 of those have been issued as of mid-May, Kruea said.

He said 301 non-resident passes at $100 annually have been sold as of mid-May this year, and 71 of the seven-consecutive-day passed at $30 apiece have been sold.