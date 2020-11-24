Myrtle Beach office furniture company to expand in Horry County, create 41 new jobs

CONWAY — A Myrtle Beach office furniture company will expand its operations further into Horry County with a new 85,000-square-foot facility, creating 41 new jobs by 2022.

Skutchi Designs, Inc. is investing $3.5 million in the expansion, the company announced.

The 15-year-old company manufactures workplace products, including office cubicles, interior glass office walls, office desks, conference room furniture and more, according to a press announcement.

Sandy Davis, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, said Skutchi is an exciting addition to the Ascott Valley Industrial Park.

"We are very excited to announce an existing industry expansion because it proves they are happy with Horry County and are successful here," Davis said via email. "There is no better testament for one's area than to see the growth of current businesses. The MBREDC is excited for Skutchi Designs and look forward to watching their continued success."

The new facility, which is expected to be completed by 2022, will allow the company to increase business and supply more customers.