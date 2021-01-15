Myrtle Beach natives to bring life back to Inlet Square Mall with juice bar, shop

MURRELLS INLET — A brother and sister duo from the Burgess community have opened Juice N Tingz — a juice bar and shop selling items, some of which are handmade locally.

“We wanted to bring a grand opportunity to our community because we are natives of this area for generations,” said Jon Smalls, who runs the business juice with his sister, Dana Armstrong. “Our family has always been pioneering things and doing things like farming, so we wanted to give back to the community by giving them an oasis inside a cultural desert.

“We know Horry County is rich in history, but a lot of times we don’t recognize that. A lot of times we just don’t know because we don’t have a lot of natives speaking up and doing things.”

So they opened Juice N Tingz to bring jewelry, handbags, hair bows and dehydrated dog treats, along with healthy juice items via their location in Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.

“I wanted to bring some healthy options to the community, as well,” Smalls said. “I wanted to give people the alternative option of drinking juice or having something else to drink besides soda or Kool-Aid. I decided to make cold-pressed juices.”

Fruits used for the cold-pressed juices at Juice N Tingz come from around the state and Smalls grows the vegetables the shop uses. He said the items in the shop are shipped from as nearby as Charleston and as far as Africa.

Smalls said the business has relied on word-of-mouth marketing through his family’s local connections at area churches, as well as his connections in the fitness world. Juice N Tingz is also on Facebook.

He said they chose to locate at Inlet Square Mall for multiple reasons.

“Inlet Square has been close and dear to us for so long and we noticed that a lot of people just pass it by,” Smalls said. “We wanted to come inside Inlet Square Mall and help rejuvenate it and bring that energy.”

The shop will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 23. Juice N Tingz is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.