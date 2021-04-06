Myrtle Beach mural unveiled near Gay Dolphin Gift Cove; mayoral candidate in attendance

Sign up for our This Week in Myrtle Beach newsletter!
MYRTLE BEACH — For those walking around downtown Myrtle Beach this week a new mural might catch their eye.
The city of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office and Leadership Grand Strand (LGS) unveiled a new mural on April 6. The mural is located on the right side wall of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove, which is located on Ocean Boulevard.
"We just hope this mural will serve as a piece of art and bring a positive impact on our community," said Becky Boone, a member of the 41st LGS class.
The mural was created as a part of a beautification project and in addition to the mural, lights were added for both safety and aesthetics.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the LGS program, which takes 30 participates each year to be a part of a 10-month program.
According to the chamber's website, the program "... provides leadership training and development and a thorough overview of the Grand Strand area, will prepare participants for future leadership positions on boards and in key decision-making roles in the community."
Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidate Tammie Durant poses in front a a new Myrtle Beach mural on April 6, 2021. Durant is a member of the 41st Leadership Grand Strand class which worked with the city of Myrtle Beach to create the mural. Alex Brizee/Staff
Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidate Tammie Durant poses in front a a new Myrtle Beach mural on April 6, 2021. Durant is a member of the 41st Leadership Grand Strand class which worked with the city of Myrtle Beach to create the mural. Alex Brizee/Staff
The city of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office and Leadership Grand Strand (LGS) unveiled a new mural on April 6. The mural is located on the right side wall of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove, which is located on Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidate Tammie Durant poses in front a a new Myrtle Beach mural on April 6, 2021. Durant is a member of the 41st Leadership Grand Strand class which worked with the city of Myrtle Beach to create the mural. Alex Brizee/Staff
Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidate Tammie Durant poses in front a a new Myrtle Beach mural on April 6, 2021. Durant is a member of the 41st Leadership Grand Strand class which worked with the city of Myrtle Beach to create the mural. Alex Brizee/Staff
Among this year's 41st class was Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate Tammie Durant.
A retired police officer, Durant is running against incumbent mayor, Brenda Bethune, and Gene Ho, a former Trump campaign photographer.
For Durant, the mural project and being a member of LGS represents being a better leader. Durant said that when she was getting ready to announce her campaign for Myrtle Beach mayor, the program seemed like a great fit.
"(The mural) is just all of our leaders — and we are all leaders — just being creative and coming together," Durant said. "And that's what we've been doing the entire nine months we've been in this class."
