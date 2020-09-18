Myrtle Beach Invitational will not be played in Myrtle Beach; likely $2M loss for the area

The Myrtle Beach Invitational, a college basketball event in its third year that is organized by ESPN Events, will not be in Myrtle Beach this November, according to a statement by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The cancellation comes with a $2 million blow to the local economy in a year where service industry and hotel receipts are way down due to temporary closures and a drastic decrease in visitors to the Grand Strand due to the ongoing pandemic.

The notification was sent by the NCAA Division I Council and announced by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Friday. The announcement stated the decision was based on the council moving the start date for men’s basketball from Nov. 15 to Nov. 25, and "the continued concerns around hosting sporting events during the pandemic."

"ESPN Events continues to evaluate the next steps for their owned and operated events, which includes the Myrtle Beach Invitational, as conferences make decisions on their seasons," according to the release. "An announcement from ESPN Events will be forthcoming on the status of these tournaments."

Karen Riordan, MBACC president and CEO, issued a statement about the announcement.

“While we are disappointed that the Myrtle Beach Invitational will not be played in Myrtle Beach as planned, we recognize that adjustments are being made for all sporting events this year. This change is not a reflection of our community, it is simply another unfortunate loss because of ongoing concerns with the virus. We have a strong, positive relationship with ESPN and look forward to welcoming the Invitational back to Myrtle Beach in 2021.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach business + real estate newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Myrtle Beach area real estate market, business openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Reports: Myrtle Beach Invitational may move to Orlando this winter The invitational, which is in its third year and is scheduled for Nov. 19-22, is hosted at Coastal Carolina University.

The Post and Courier reported Sept. 16 that a college sports insider revealed the tournament will be played in Orlando.

The invitational, which was scheduled for Nov. 19-22, is hosted at Coastal Carolina University.

Teams in the 2019 tournament included Villanova, Tennessee, Ohio and five more. Pittsburgh, Missouri and Nebraska are scheduled to join the 2020 field.

Jonathan Paris, executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach, said in the release that the loss of the invitational is a significant blow to the local economy.

“The impact this event has on our shoulder season is significant and a prime reason we initially brought the event to Myrtle Beach in 2018,” Paris said. “In a typical year, the event had more than 1,600 total room nights contracted over five nights, not including our out of town fans which are harder to track specifically. In addition to the hotel impact, our restaurants and attractions felt the impact of the teams and fans in the area. However, all sporting events in 2020 have been limited in terms of fans and overall capacity, so we would not have expected that same level of impact from the traveling fans this year.”