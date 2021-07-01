Myrtle Beach financial planner's certified professional designation revoked

MYRTLE BEACH — Barry Capps, a former certified financial planner with Ameriprise Financial, had his license revoked by the national Certified Financial Planning Board for failing to respond to the board's inquiry of a federal tax lien against him.
The board issued an administrative order permanently revoking Capps's right to use the "CFP" certification mark, according to a news releases from the board.
The board alleges Capps failed to file an answer to the board's complaint over an outstanding federal tax lien within the required 30-day timeframe.
The CFP board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct require planners cooperate when it requests information.
His CFP designation was revoked effective May 10, but news of the censure was not released until July 1.
It was unclear if Capps can continue providing financial planning services. Messages left for Ameriprise Financial and Capps were not immediately returned July 1.