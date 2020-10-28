Myrtle Beach events in 2021 will likely be affected by lower tax collection in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH — A lower number of visitors in Myrtle Beach in 2020 means a lower amount of accommodations tax money to pass out to tourism-generating agencies and art agencies, which will affect future events for the area.

The Myrtle Beach Accommodations Tax Committee has $10.4 million in requests and obligations for the 2021 budget and $5.2 million to dole out to tourism-generated agencies and arts organizations, causing the committee to have to decide who to give the money to and who not to.

The committee met Oct. 14 to hear requests for funding and will provide recommendations to the full city council at the start of 2021, said Mark Kruea, spokesman for the city.

“We always receive more requests for grant money than is available,” Kruea wrote in response to an email sent to Michael Price, the city’s senior financial analyst. Kruea said the requests in previous years far exceed the revenues available.

“The ATAX committee hears the requests and makes recommendations to Council. Council makes the final decision. The amount available remains fairly constant, other than annual growth percentages, which may not materialize this year.”

The following are the name of the event, when the event is planned to occur, its impact and the amount requested:

Accommodations Tax Requests

• Baseball at the Beach – March 5-7 2,000-3,000 visitors per day - Amount: $55,000

Promote Myrtle Beach through hosting exceptional baseball events that enhance the baseball programs for youth in our area.

• Beach Ball Classic Tournament – Dec. 17-22, $500,000 economic impact - Amount: $60,000

Provide a national tournament for Myrtle Beach that will bring national exposure through media (television, newspapers, magazines and internet).

• Beach United FC – Aug. 28-29, Direct spend $770,000 - Amount: $30,000

Promote the integrity of Coastal Carolina Soccer Clubs and boost economic development to Myrtle Beach tourism by hosting a premier soccer tournament.

• Carolina Master Chorale – Shows December, February, March and May - Amount: $30,000

Professional, quality performances of choral masterworks in concert nurture and elevate the culture and climate of Myrtle Beach.

• Champion Autism Network – Annual event in Oct./Nov at KO Campgrounds - Amount: $14,000

Solidify and promote Myrtle Beach as a cultural, enlightened destination that supports those with autism and other special needs through the Autism Friendly Destination Initiative.

• Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA – Annual events planned March 6-7, Oct. 2-3 - Amount: $52,000

Assists in advertising, promoting and marketing two major youth soccer tournaments, bringing thousands of youth and adults to Myrtle Beach to use hotels, restaurants, entertainment and services, benefiting the local economy.

• Coast Futbol Alliance – Events planned April 17-18, 24-25 - Amount: $30,000

Promote Myrtle Beach as one of the premier destinations for youth soccer tournament events in the country, producing an economic impact for the city during non-peak season months.

• Coastal SC Volleyball Tournaments – Events Feb. 18-20, May 7-9 - Amount: $8,000

Promote Myrtle Beach by hosting youth volleyball “Stay to Play” tournaments, typically held during non-peak season (February).

• CrossFit Up Dog Beach Town Throw Down – 500+ athletes expected late spring - Amount: $30,000

Promote Myrtle Beach through hosting a premier CrossFit competition, bringing competitors and their family members from the southeast.

• Crossroads Event Productions, Inc. – Amount: $50,000

Promote to bring musical performances and other performances to an underserved African-American community to celebrate the cultural and musical heritage of the community with a jazz festival.

• EdVenture (formerly Children’s Museum of SC) – Amount: $35,000

Promote and increase attendance through the implementation of effective marketing strategies, targeting tourists as well as local community members and their visiting families. Funding will establish the Children’s Museum as an evolving attraction that encourages families to return to Myrtle Beach and view the city as a year-round family vacation destination.

• Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum – Amount: $100,000

Supports the museum’s vital exhibition schedule, thereby continuing to build Myrtle Beach’s value as a recognizable tourist destination, broadening the overall image and draw of the city.

• Grand Strand Juniors – Events Jan. 16-18, Feb. 13-14, June 5,6 - Amount: $35,000

Promote the Winter Bump Classic (January), Seashore Classic (February) and Coastal Classic Volleyball Championships (June), bringing some of the most talented volleyball players in the country, along with their families, to Myrtle Beach. Grant funding would help defray costs associated with the event.

• Keepers Foundation – Event planned for September - Amount: $12,000

Promote the International Festival that brings diverse cultures together to enjoy and experience music, dance, food and artifacts.

• Long Bay Symphony – Amount: $75,000

Providing entertainment, education and cultural diversity, the Symphony seeks to establish an attractive environment for regional attendees, out-of-state visitors and potential residents. The Long Bay Symphonic Society supports an extensive music education program for young people.

• Myrtle Beach International Film Festival – Did not show - Amount: $20,000

The objective is to become one of the larger film festivals in the United States, to include industry networking opportunities, a film market, forums, screenings and social venues (brings press exposure).

• Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam – Event April 30-May 2 - Amount: $15,000

Promote the Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam weekend festival via television, radio, print and billboard advertising, celebrating Jeep culture and the Grand Strand lifestyle, drawing thousands of Jeep enthusiasts at the former Myrtle Square Mall site in April.

• Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon – Event Oct. 16-17 - Amount: $10,000

Purpose is to promote and host the 5K Mini Marathon and Doggie Dash in the city limits of Myrtle Beach to draw approximately 2,500 runners and their families to the city.

• Myrtle Beach Shrine Club – Annual event April 1-3 - Amount: $20,000

Promote and host a BBQ competition, called “Smoke on the Beach,” to be held at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place (former Pavilion site).

• Myrtle Beach World Am (formerly Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday) – Event Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Estimated 3,000 guests - Amount: $70,000

The World Am has the following three objectives: first, bring visitors to our area during a historically slower week; second, to introduce new golfers and their guests to the Myrtle Beach area; and, to provide an event that creates a “storyline” for a broad range of media.

• North South Game Committee – Event Dec. 5-11 - Amount: $25,000

Increase attendance at events involving the North-South All-Star Football Game Week as well as the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (also known as the North-South All-Star Football Game) here in Myrtle Beach.

• Oceanfront Merchants Association – Did not show - Amount: $150,000

Advertise and promote free family-friendly entertainment and Myrtle Beach as a unique seaside family destination through signature events, such as Fright Nights, Holidays on the Boardwalk and the Sun Fun Festival.

• Palmetto Studios Arts Alliance – Possibly bringing back XCON on Labor Day weekend - Amount: $40,000

Host South Carolina’s largest weekend comic book convention and STEM fair to promote the arts and sciences while bringing tourism to Myrtle Beach; the events will support local children’s charities.

• Sons & Daughters of Italy – Two annual events in The Market Common planned, June 26, 27 and Oct. 16-19 - Amount: $25,000

Promote Myrtle Beach during October, Italian Heritage Month, while expanding the Columbus Day Festival that offers authentic Italian food, entertainment and arts and crafts.

• South Atlantic Shrine Association (SASA) – Annual event Sept. 16-19 - Amount: $98,500

Promote the Myrtle Beach area as a world class retreat destination to members as well as holding SASA’s annual meeting, convention, parade and competitions in Myrtle Beach.

• Sonshine Recovery Ministries (Concert of Hope) – Proposed event in September - Amount: $10,000

Promote a community summer gospel music expo with locally and nationally recognized artists performing at a one-day event.

• The Arts Grand Strand – Amount: $500

Promote the arts in the greater Myrtle Beach area by maintaining the ArtsGrandStrand.org website, social media activity and a complete calendar and guide to more than 700 fine arts and cultural events each year.

• Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild – Did not show - Amount: $38,000

Plan activities such as, but not limited to: “free of charge” educational programs; opportunities for artists to display artwork; expand service on the internet; provide community outreach programs; and, provide faculty and forum where visitors and residents can interact, share ideas and gain information.

• Waves of Praise Gospel Festival (Coastal Broadcasting and Reggie Dyson) – Annual event planned for Sept. 4-5 - Amount: $110,000

Promote Myrtle Beach by hosting the Waves of Praise Gospel Festival.

• Sports Tourism Department, City of Myrtle Beach – Amount: $50,000

Increase economic impact of sports tourism by establishing a dedicated funding source to be utilized in attracting new or reoccurring events. Examples include, but are not limited to: bid fees, rights fees and event-specific venue enhancements.

Office of Financial Management and Reporting, City of Myrtle Beach:

• City of Myrtle Beach – $320,000

Provides annual local match funding for the 4th Avenue Outfall Project.

• City of Myrtle Beach – $134,760

Provides 14th year local match funding for the Reach Two Beach Renourishment Project.

• City of Myrtle Beach – $8,669,934

Total of $8,057,934 for additional public safety costs associated with services needed for tourist population.

Total of $62,000 to assist with the cost of beach water quality testing and beach advisory postings.

Total of $550,000 to help defray costs of Convention Center marketing and promotion.