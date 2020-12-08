You are the owner of this article.
Myrtle Beach business licenses issued in November grow by 30% year-over-year

Top 10 US Brazil Restaurant, Myrtle Beach
Top 10 US Brazil Restaurant, Myrtle Beach, is one of the new businesses that opened in November in Myrtle Beach. Issued business licenses grew by 30 year-over-year for November in Myrtle Beach.

 By Jay Rodriguez

MYRTLE BEACH — There were 120 new business licenses and renewals in November in Myrtle Beach compared to 90 in November 2019.

Mark Kruea, spokesman for the city, said some month-to-month fluctuation is expected. However, the November growth number is indicative of how the city’s fiscal year began, which was July 1.

Overall, in the city’s fiscal year running from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, business license revenues were down 5 percent, Kruea said.

“... Our first quarter business license revenues this year are up 54 percent (about $1.2 million) over the same period last year (July-October),” Kruea said. “That’s noteworthy, although I’m not sure we can pinpoint specific reasons.”

Kruea said the city has lost some businesses due to COVID, although “others apparently are coming into existence or finding creative ways to serve the public.”

One of the bigger increases in licenses for November was short- and long-term rentals, which reached 23 compared to 13 last November.

Know of a business opening or closing? Email me at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com or call (843) 834-0419.

Aiken Breaking News