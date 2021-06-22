Myrtle Beach business group eMYRge to host founder of craft beer social media platform UnTappd

MYRTLE BEACH — Entrepreneurs and business people in the technology sector, whether they are startup junkies, designers, marketers or those in programming, are invited to a presentation June 24 by entrepreneur Goerge Taylor.
Taylor is a Wilmington, N.C.-based entrepreneur and founder of UnTappd, a social media platform for craft beer lovers. The event will be at 5:30 p.m. June 24 at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street.
"That's going to be big for us," said Barb Royal, executive director of eMYRge, who is hosting the event. "We're really trying to get the community to come out of the woodwork to get a big understanding of our goals and what we're trying to do."
eMYRge is a nonprofit that has partnered with the city of Myrtle Beach and is creating a coworking space sponsored by HTC Communications, called Aspire Hub. eMYRge will be working in that shared space to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem to connect investors, inventors and mentors for the purpose of economic development in the city.
COVID-19 paused events and the ability to have face-to-face events. eMYRGe continued to have virtual presentations, including what it means to be an investor to a start-up. They also hired Jim Roberts, a consultant who started a similar ecosystem in Wilmington, N.C.
"We're just now getting our face-to-face events going again," Royal said. "We've been meeting with focus groups at the Grand Strand Brewery, trying to get the group together to let residents know we're here and that we're really on track at this point."
Taylor's UnTappd has been recognized as the Best Emerging Company in North Carolina by the N.C. Technology Association and he has received the Coastal Entrepreneur Award by the Wilmington Business Journal.
Taylor’s focus these days is on his newest venture, TRU Colors Brewing, also based in Wilmington, N.C. The company is unique in that it employs active gang members to brew, operate, and promote the company’s beer, with the mission to unite rival gangs and decrease gun violence.
During his eMYRge-sponsored visit to Myrtle Beach, Taylor will be sharing his experience and journey and providing Myrtle Beach entrepreneurs a behind-the-scenes look at the nature of the challenges and triumphs that he and all entrepreneurs face, according to a press release.
Royal said she hopes the group learns from his experience and replicates his type of success in Myrtle Beach.
"We hope that they get inspiration," she said. "We hope that they get motivation and we hope that they meet other people at this event that make them understand that their ideas, their concepts are doable right here in Myrtle Beach."
