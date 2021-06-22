Myrtle Beach business group eMYRge to host founder of craft beer social media platform UnTappd

Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 69F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 69F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.