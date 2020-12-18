Myrtle Beach barber, men's spa closes after nearly two decades

MYRTLE BEACH — He's Not Here, a men's barber and spa at 513 Broadway Street near the city's downtown, has closed after 16 years in business.

The move comes on the cusp of the city's efforts to work with private investors to revitalize its downtown.

He's Not Here made the announcement via email to its customers and on its website.

"Sorry, We Have Closed," the website states. "Dear Friends - Thanks for the privilege of serving you for the past 16 years! We are grateful to all of the wonderful people who have worked with us, and to all of the amazing customers who have supported us. We wish everyone a safe and healthy future - better times are ahead! Be kind and care for one another."

Business owner Gordon Hirsch could not be reached for comment.

The city is working with a private investment group called One Grand Strand to, among other things, help implement plans to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas.