Myrtle Beach-area 'well positioned for recovery' in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH — As the Myrtle Beach area turns the page on a devastating 2020 that left many unemployed and forced businesses to shutter their doors, at least one area leader says research points to a promising 2021.

"Research continues to show the Myrtle Beach area is well-positioned for recovery," said Karen Riordan, chief executive officer and president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "Nationally, our area has done remarkably well for a difficult year and we expect that trend to continue."

The Myrtle Beach chamber has pushed the message "When you're ready, we're ready" and Riordan said that message will continue into the new year. The pulse of the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast's economy relies on a healthy tourism industry, and Riordan said the Myrtle Beach area has "ample attractions that allow for social distancing" such as hiking, parks, and the 60 miles of beaches.

"We are primarily a vacation destination and leisure travel is recovering more quickly than business travel, and traditionally about 98 percent of our visitors are domestic travelers and the majority travel here by car," she said.

Riordan said emphasis will remain on the steps the area's businesses are taking to ensure cleanliness and sanitation of their properties.

Earlier in 2020, the Myrtle Beach chamber received $6.88 million from the Governor’s COVID relief fund and received one of SCPRT's Destination-Specific Tourism Marketing grants.

"This SCPRT-funded media plan mirrors the strategic direction of our 2020 destination media plan between now and early 2021," Riordan said. "We’re investing primarily in digital and social channels that deliver robust audience targeting to attract new business. Timing and messaging will reflect the extreme shortened booking window of consumers today."

The Myrtle Beach chamber worked on several promotions toward the end of the year, such as the Thanksgiving Family Travel Promotion, Holiday Travel Promotion featuring theaters, events and shopping, Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion promoting 2021 bookings, as well as several others.

It continues to work on the Beach House Giveaway Promotion, Winter Deals Promotions, Early Spring 2021 Promotions, Golf Promotions, and Air Service Destination Promotions.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is on track to record about 530,000 annual passengers this yea — a stark contrast to the more than 1.3 million passengers who came in and out of MYR in 2019.

Airlines like Frontier, Allegiant and Sun Country began announcing their anticipated 2021 routes to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport. Allegiant announced it will be flying to and from Hagerstown, Sun Country's flight to Minneapolis will resume April 2 and Frontier released the start dates to a number of markets, including Newark (Feb. 11), Trenton, N.J., and Denver (April 12) and Philadelphia and Islip, N.Y. (April 13).

Looking ahead to 2021, the Myrtle Beach chamber is teaming up with MMGY Global as its media buying agency. MMGY Global is a global agency specializing in tourism and hospitality.

"They will work closely with (our) staff to meet all media planning and buying and social media management needs for Visit Myrtle Beach," Riordan said referring to the chamber's tourism arm "Visit Myrtle Beach." "We are working closely with MMGY Global to plan our spring and summer campaigns. MMGY is also responsible for our new branding rollout that will occur in spring and summer 2021."