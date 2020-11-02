Myrtle Beach-area EDM concert Halloween weekend 'louder than anticipated;' one overdosed twice

MYRTLE BEACH — One person was charged with public disorderly conduct and simple assault and another overdosed twice at this weekend's ReVibe Wellness Retreat at the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort just outside Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Spokesman Thomas Bell said three arrests for disorderly conduct were made during the two-day event, with one formally charged. He said Horry County, who issued the special event permit, already has heightened security in the Springmaid and state park area of the south precinct.

The wellness retreat was a two-day event for electronic dance music where attendees were able to listen and view the concert from their ocean view rooms. Some came down form their rooms and partied in the grassy area in front of the stage, where major EDM acts like Manic Focus, So Down and Mersiv performed.

Bell said two overdoses were also reported at the location, both involving the same person.

"The most common call to Horry County 911 dispatch was for perceived noise in the area," Bell said in a statement. "There were 100 calls on Friday, and 80 on Saturday. The county understands the music was louder than anticipated and did address the noise issue on Saturday with a compromise of reducing the bass in the music and ending it slightly early. The county will be reviewing the event and will make some changes to address and prevent the issues that generated the complaints, for the future."

A spokesman for ReVibe had not answered previous questions by 2 p.m. Monday.