Myrtle Beach-area businesses cancel private NYE parties after governor's office concern

MYRTLE BEACH — Two area businesses with planned New Year’s Eve parties that extended beyond Gov. Henry McMaster’s 11 p.m. curfew have canceled the parties all together.

The cancelations come less than one week after a spokesman from the governor’s office told The Post and Courier that the parties possibly violated the governor’s orders.

Holiday Inn at Surfside Beach and Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach both planned parties past the ordered 11 p.m. cutoff. Though both planned to stop serving alcohol by the 11 p.m. requirement, they planned to allow guests of private parties to stick around past midnight. The governor issued a “Last Call” order earlier in 2020 that required restaurants and bars clear their establishments of purchased alcohol by 11 p.m. and outlawed the consumption of alcohol by that time, as well.

Kali Karellis, general manager of the Holiday Inn, declined to comment when asked why the party was canceled.

Hard Rock International issued this statement to The Post and Courier: "While Hard Rock Cafe remains in full compliance of local and state orders, we are cancelling our New Year’s Eve event in an abundance of caution. Our cafe remains open for regular dining service.”

On Tuesday, the governor tweeted, “... South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings.

“As a reminder with New Year’s Eve approaching, attendance at indoor or outdoor events may not exceed 250 persons or 50 (percent) of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal — unless reviewed and approved in advance by the Department of Commerce. This process has served our state well.”

The state’s Department of Commerce has approved gatherings like A Southern Times Square in The Market Common to host up to 1,000 people at its outdoor event. According to its application, BEI Beach, the event organizer, has social distancing and traffic plans in place and masks will be required. The application said BEI Beach will not be serving food and beverage, though their online invitation indicates that there will be vendors selling food and beverage.

The Market Common event has a limit to tickets being sold. For people to receive a ticket, they have to present a receipt totaling $25 or more from any The Market Common shopping center restaurant or retailer, dated on or after Dec. 21.