Myrtle Beach airport sees 35% increase in arrivals for June over record setting 2019

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach International Airport saw more than 230,000 people arrive at the airport, a whopping 35 percent increase compared to 2019.
The airport has basked in the sun this summer of pent up demand from travelers along with opening new routes from its leading airline, Sprirt, along with introducing Southwest Airlines and more United flights.
“The level of passenger traffic we’re seeing at MYR this summer is truly incredible,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports, in a press release. “Summer travel began early this year with a record number of passengers traveling through MYR in May and even more in June, with total passenger counts eclipsing our best June on record. We couldn’t be more pleased with the full-recovery of our destination and extreme demand for travel through MYR. As we move through the rest of the summer travel season, we’re confident we’ll shatter even more records. We would like to thank all of our travelers, for their patience and patronage this year and for making MYR a top destination in the United States.”
The Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), and Nashville flights for Southwest started at the end of May, and United Airlines launched flights to/from Cleveland, Milwaukee, and St. Louis at that time, as well.
Southwest also introduced their flights to Dallas and Pittsburgh at the end of May, and flights to Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., and another flight to/from St. Louis all began at the start of June for Southwest.
Spirit announced its summer schedule will offer nearly 200 flights each week with nonstop service to 19 destinations, which represents a 40 percent increase in flights compared to the carrier’s 2019 service levels at Myrtle Beach International Airport.