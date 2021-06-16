Myrtle Beach airport breaks May passenger numbers; Booking.com says best may be yet to come

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach International Airport shattered its May arrival record this year with more than 167,000 arrivals.

A yet-to-be-released report from the online travel site Booking.com shows Myrtle Beach as the most searched domestic travel destination for July and August, said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We're very proud of what that airport has done, particularly the last 10 years in terms of its growth and the number of flights that are now available," Riordan said. "To put it context, we're still a 90-percent drive market and so we still have a lot of people coming that way."

In May, the number of people arriving on flights in the Myrtle Beach airport totaled 167,143 compared to 153,174 in 2019, which was its previous May record. Overall, the airport saw an 8.2 percent traffic increase of arrivals and departures for May.

In 2019, a record-breaking 1.3 million arriving passengers were recorded at MYR, according to a press release issued by the airport. The airport is expecting to see "nearly the same level of traffic this summer alone, with approximately 1 million arriving passengers expected during the summer months," according to the release.

“It’s no secret that Myrtle Beach continues to rank among the top destinations in the United States for leisure travel and our passenger counts reflect that demand. We could not be more pleased with the level of interest expressed in travel from our airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County in a release. “While the airport team anticipated heavy traffic in 2021, passenger counts continue to surpass expectations, a trend we expect will continue into the foreseeable future."

Riordan said the total number of arrivals, so far, has surpassed all of 2020. She said the fact that Myrtle Beach had always been known as primarily a leisure market, it "wasn't always an attractive thing to the airlines. And now, post-COVID, they're really loving that.

"We're very, very encouraged to see that," Riordan said. "The next couple months are looking good, from what we understand."

She said a Booking.com report showed that Myrtle Beach is the top-searched U.S. destination for July and August of any other destination in the country.

"We're just benefitting from a lot of popularity, a lot to do, reasonable cost to do it, and also blessed with a great geography that a lot of the country can get to us, either by plane or easily by car. You put all those things together and it spells a very strong season."

With the addition of Southwest Airlines, 12 new destinations, and total nonstop offerings to more than 50 markets in 2021, airport officials are touting 2021 as "MYR’s best summer yet," the release states.

Riordan agrees.

"That increase is indicative of what's happening right now," Riordan said. "We're just very fortunate that Myrtle Beach continues to be a popular place for people to look toward."