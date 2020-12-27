Myrtle Beach airport announces new United Airlines nonstop service to Northeast market

MYRTLE BEACH — United Airlines announced new nonstop service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport beginning March 28.

The seasonal service will run Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are currently available at www.united.com.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is on track to record about 530,000 annual passengers this year — a stark contrast to the more than 1.3 million passengers who came in and out of MYR in 2019.

Airlines like Frontier, Allegiant and Sun Country began announcing their anticipated 2021 routes to and from Myrtle Beach International Airport. Allegiant announced it will be flying to and from Hagerstown, Sun Country's flight to Minneapolis will resume April 2 and Frontier released the start dates to a number of markets, including Newark (Feb. 11), Trenton, N.J., and Denver (April 12) and Philadelphia and Islip, N.Y. (April 13).