Murrells Inlet doctor celebrates 1 year in business, name change

MURRELLS INLET — An area optometrist's office is celebrating one year in business and a new name to start out 2021.

Inlet Eye Associates, formerly known as Seaside Eye Associates, has rebranded. Led by Dr. Joseph Ledford, the company has locations in Murrells Inlet and Carolina Forest.

“Nothing else has changed," Ledford said. “We still have the same smiling faces that you've come to expect. The transition has not been difficult and has made things easier for patients. In this past year, we have enjoyed helping the community with all of their vision needs."

The office offers services ranging from from basic eyecare, glasses and contacts, to children’s wellness examinations, to managing healthcare issues such as glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and macular degeneration. It also offers urgent eyecare needs including eye injury and infection.

Inlet Eye Associates, at 640 Morse Avenue, Unit 11, Murrells Inlet, and carries designer eyeglass frame brands and a variety of contact lenses. The company accepts most vision insurance plans, as well as many major medical insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Inlet Eye Associates is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The Carolina Forest location remains under the Seaside Eye Associates name and is located at 109 Finnegan Ct. in Myrtle Beach.