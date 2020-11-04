Moody’s: Myrtle Beach airport among list rebounding quicker than others

MYRTLE BEACH — Leisure travel destinations and budget carriers are faring well in the slow travel recovery nationwide, which is a perfect brew for Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Moody’s Investor Services gave Horry County Airports, which operates the Myrtle Beach International Airport, a “stable” credit outlook, despite its 29 percent decrease in passengers for the 2020 fiscal year.

To put that in perspective, airport authorities like the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Newark, JFK and Laguardia, still hurt from the coronavirus restrictions earlier this year and have a negative credit outlook, according to Moody's.

Decreased passenger traffic due to the pandemic has resulted in a substantial decline of airport revenues, said Ryan Betcher, spokesman for the airport.

"The airport team has worked diligently to reduce expenditures where possible and was fortunate to receive funds through the CARES Act for specific operating expenses, debt service payments and eligible capital projects," Betcher said. "In addition, the airport also maintains sufficient cash reserves to ensure continued operations for the foreseeable future."

Horry County Airports received a little more than $19 million in CARES Act money to help with continued operations and to prevent any job loss, which there were no jobs lost and no one was furloughed through the pandemic, Betcher said.

Myrtle Beach airport received the majority of the money at $19,281,057, while North Myrtle Beach airport received $69,000, Conway airport received $30,000 and Loris received $20,000.

In all, the $10 billion federal aid bill helped South Carolina airports to the tune of $97 million with capital expenditures, debt payments, and operating expenses, including payroll and utilities.

The credit analysis leader showed arrivals were down 79 percent between March and June, “but has seen stronger recovery over the first couple months of the new fiscal year as enplanements in July and August were both down 55 percent,” according to the company’s periodic review of ratings for the airport.

Betcher said the majority of MYR's nonstop markets operating this year were concentrated in the northeast. That is consistent with traditional years, but this year the airport was touting its scheduled direct nonstop service to more than 50 destinations prior to the pandemic, including destinations like Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Knoxville, Nashville, Kansas City, and Denver.

Betcher said MYR also benefits from American Airlines and Delta both operating daily nonstop service connecting passengers to their extensive network via their Charlotte and Atlanta hubs.

Airport officials said that MYR's recovery continued into September, as well, as 55,319 passengers arrived at the airport and 54,108 left the airport. That represented 54 percent of passenger traffic when compared to September 2019, which Betcher said “demonstrates that MYR is getting closer to closing the gap.”

Myrtle Beach airport’s recovery is outpacing the national average, with a recovery rate reaching as much as 22 percent above the national average in September compared to 2019 figures.

“The pandemic has caused many short-term socioeconomic changes and it is way too early to know what the long-term impact will be,” Betcher said. “However, the information/highlights above demonstrate very positive trends and signal that MYR is in a good position going forward.”

Industrywide, “high exposure to those ultralow cost airlines correlates to higher leisure demand,” according to Moody’s in-depth analysis of the airline industry. “Among large hub airports that are primarily (greater than 70 percent) origination & destination (O&D) travel, leisure destinations have seen much stronger performance than markets that we historically associate with higher relative levels of business travel.”

Moody’s wrote the airport benefits from a “unique and near-monopoly market position” serving visitors to the city of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand area. The A2 rating, which is what the airport received, is tempered by the airport's enplanement concentration in Spirit Airlines, which accounted for approximately 47 percent of enplanements in fiscal 2020.

“We anticipate that shoulder season demand and holiday travel will carry this trend into the winter months, accelerating us towards a very successful spring 2021 season,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.