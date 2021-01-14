Mexican restaurant in Myrtle Beach reopened, owners uncertain about Kings Hwy location

MYRTLE BEACH — Owners of El Cerro Grande Mexican Restaurant reopened its 29th Avenue North location after temporarily closing it in November.

The 5-year-old location, at the former Mykonos restaurant, issued a statement to The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach after temporarily closing for more than 30 days.

"El Cerro at 29th Avenue is open," the statement read. "We reopen on December 29th 2020."

The company posted on its Facebook page in November that it was temporarily closed "due to COVID precautions."

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

El Cerro's location at 108 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach is listed online as permanently closed, however owners state the store is under remodeling.

"We are waiting on interior designer to evaluate if it’s worth to remodel or knock the building down and build back up," according to the statement. It should be done "probably by fall or early spring 2022."

Do you know of a business opening or closing? Email jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.