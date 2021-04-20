Median home sale prices soar in North Myrtle Beach, Conway in first quarter of 2021

MYRTLE BEACH — Median single-family home sale prices rose in North Myrtle Beach by 21 percent over the first quarter last year to $439,500, according to statistics released by the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors this week.

Equally, the median sale price for single-family homes rose in Conway by 15 percent over the first three months of last year to $214,500.

Closed sales of single-family homes priced at more than $300,000 and sized at four bedrooms or more experienced the market’s largest gain at 47 percent. Closed sales in the Coastal Carolina region was up 18.9 percent overall. The overall median price for single-family homes regionwide rose by 10.8 percent to $225,000.

As the scorching sellers' market blazes on for communities like Surfside Beach, whose first-quarter median home sales reached $280,000, and Carolina Forest, who teetered above $300,000 for the first quarter, inventory continues to shrivel in communities like Surfside and Georgetown whose inventory dropped to double digits in March.

March market-wide inventory levels were down 58.2 percent.

“... because of the area’s low inventory, it’s a great time for sellers, but it’s also a great time for buyers,” said Traci Miles, a broker associate at Traci Miles-Miles Beyond and Century 21 Boling & Associates, in a press release issued by Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

The median price for a single-family home in Myrtle Beach rose by 9.4 percent to $365,000.

For a family-vacation community like North Myrtle Beach, eyes are constantly on whether those properties sold are second homes, vacation homes or owner-occupied residences because the tax burden differs.

For instance, in 2016 the nearly 6,000 owner-occupied homes paid $2.2 million to the city coffers, while the city generated $12.3 million from vacation rentals and second-home owners.

"Where else can you live with a $100 million city budget and the residents pay $2,256,000? That's a heck of a deal for the people who live here," said Rick Elliott, owner of Elliott Realty, in a recent interview not directly related to this story. "So if you transition all these (second-home owners to owner-occupied), the roads are going to be busier... and all the local people will be taking up all the parking at the beach."

"We need to keep our community attractive to people who want to buy here and have a second home, but we also want to maintain the services we have here at a reasonable cost to those who live here."