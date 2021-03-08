You are the owner of this article.
Major airline will be adding service to Myrtle Beach for Summer 2021

Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH — With the goal of transporting vacationers to the Grand Strand this summer, Southwest Airlines announced on March 8 that it intends to expand its services to the Myrtle Beach International Airport in the coming months.

Myrtle Beach joined Eugene, Ore., and Bellingham, Wash., as three new destinations announced by Southwest.

The Dallas-based carrier has been aggressive in opening new routes throughout the pandemic, with 17 new airports reached since the beginning of 2020, including Savannah on March 11.

It was 10 years ago this week that Southwest launched its first South Carolina flights from Charleston International. Service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport followed in April 2011.

In expanding to Myrtle Beach, the target demographic for the airline will be to attract travelers who normally drive to area, while also touting its “golf bags fly free” program. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly did not provide specifics about destinations or when flights will begin in a written statement to employees.

In addition to Southwest’s announcement, Frontier Airlines returns to MYR on March 9 with nonstop service to Philadelphia International Airport.

Aiken Breaking News