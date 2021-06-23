Lt. Gov. Evette commends Myrtle Beach chamber for 'Keeping Myrtle Beach Beautiful' efforts

MYRTLE BEACH — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette dropped by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors meeting June 23 to commend the chamber on its efforts to jumpstart a "Keeping Myrtle Beach Beautiful" campaign.

Evette said COVID-19 brought a spotlight on the litter problem throughout the state. The S.C. Department of Corrections usually helps in the clean up of litter around the state, but because of COVID-19, the DOC was not taking part in that program.

"I don't think people realize the millions upon millions of dollars we spend on a state and local level picking up trash," Evette said. "It hurts us in tourism. It hurts us in economic development. Companies do not want to come to an area that they don't feel people are proud of."

South Carolina budgets no money for litter cleanup. The only source of funding is associated fines and fees, a portion of which goes back to Palmetto Pride’s nearly $3 million operating budget, according to lawmakers and advocates.

The chamber announced the joint effort with PalmettoPride and Keep America Beautiful earlier this month.

PalmettoPride is South Carolina’s nonprofit focused on eradicating litter and Keep America Beautiful is a leading national nonprofit aimed at inspiring and educating people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.

Evette said pollution even plays a role in flooding. She said when the state started the floodwater commission, it soon realized that as crews began removing bicycles, televisions and more from canals, water started flowing again.

"Just the movement of that water would help ensure that the damage would be minimized," Evette said. "Obviously flooding is an issue, especially in areas of Myrtle Beach and Horry County, as well as Charleston."

Evette said there have been companies who have flown to South Carolina, saw litter on highways and turned around and left.

"It's an economic development issue, it's a flooding issue and it's a dollar issue," she said. "Imagine what we can better use that money for."

The S.C. Department of Transportation has made its trash pickup along highways a monthly task rather than bi-monthly. And South Carolina is looking to partner soon with the Adopt-A-Highway program, a national program that assists in litter pickup.

"I've been really proud of the chambers across our stat taking this on as an issue," Evette said about clean up efforts. "I know, especially this being a tourist area, how that impacts you. People don't want to come to a tourist area that doesn't seem clean. When places don't seem clean, they don't seem safe."