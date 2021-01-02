Longtime barbecue restaurant and buffet in Murrells Inlet closes 'until further notice'

MURRELLS INLET — Prosser's BBQ Restaurant and Buffet announced Friday it's closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we will be closing until further notice," read a post on the company's Facebook page. "2020 was a very stressful year for our world and our family business was hit hard. We are so very thankful for the many friends and memories we have made in our almost 30 years. We have appreciated your business and pray for blessings in the New Year. We will miss you! The Prosser’s Family."

The post then directed anyone with a gift certificate to contact the company via email at probbq@yahoo.com for a refund or suitable trade.

The post indicated that Prosser's sauce and barbeque will be in local stores.

Prosser's was known for slow smoking its barbecue over hickory coals, as well as its fried chicken, country-fried steak and chicken bog. It was also well known for its buffet-style offerings.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The company's social media posts showed how Prosser's tried to maneuver its way around COVID challenges in 2020, offering takeout Thursdays through Saturdays beginning in April.

In August, it posted, "We at Prossers want to thank our customers for staying loyal to us over these harsh and confusing times do(sic) to the “pandemic." Its(sic) been difficult to figure out what works for everyone..."

They stayed open Thursdays through Sundays.

Word slowly began spreading throughout the inlet Friday night that the longtime area staple was closing its doors. Its announcement on Facebook had nearly 900 reactions and more than 1,300 shares within hours.