Johnny D's Chef Jamie Daskalis talks new location, amazing customer service and Jim Cantore

MYRTLE BEACH — Author and award-winning chef Jamie Daskalis has exploded on the Grand Strand culinary scene since opening both her Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery locations.

The graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with a degree in Baking and Pastry opened both the location at 3301 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach and at 3900 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach. Daskalis is also author of the cookbook Making It Delicious.

Locals and tourists alike are often willing to spend a decent amount of time waiting for a table at either of her locally famous restaurants, where the recipes have been perfected and the staff is continuously working to improve customer experience.

Daskalis, who runs the Myrtle Beach location while family members take care of the North Myrtle Beach and soon-to-be-Surfside Beach locations, sat down with The Post and Courier to tackle everything from a new location and her favorite dishes to the different palettes of the beach and how Jim Cantore helped increase popularity in Johnny D’s.

Cut your gas budget for next year, South Strand Johnny D's fans…

Johnny D’s is coming your way at the start of 2021. After so many residents and tourists were coming to the Myrtle Beach location for their amazing breakfast and lunch, Johnny D’s decided to open a location in Surfside Beach. It’s looking like it will open in January, or so.

Same menu as the other places, too.

“We’re so busy at the Myrtle Beach store that once our Surfside customers and Murrells Inlet customers have their own store, it’s going to open up more opportunity for our Myrtle Beach customers to get in. A lot of them leave because there’s a wait and they don’t want to wait,” Daskalis said. “When our North Myrtle Beach store opened, it was the same thing. I thought, ‘Maybe we’ll slow down after North Myrtle Beach opened, but that wasn’t the case at all.”

“I think the same thing is going to happen in Surfside. We didn’t see a decline in any way, shape or form when the North Myrtle Beach store opened, so we’re hoping the same thing happens in Surfside.”

Opening a third location — during COVID?

Both Johnny D’s locations stayed open through the quarantine and after. Daskalis utilized social media to keep the followers informed that the restaurants remained open.

“Some days were really bad and some days were pretty good. I didn’t want to close because when you close, there’s no energy,” Daskalis said. “We just kind of fought through it.”

She said they became strict on keeping their quality up, followed all restrictions, focused on customer service and really preparing the food “exactly the way it’s supposed to.”

“I think it’s actually helped our business, as crazy as it sounds,” Daskalis said. “My operation here in Myrtle Beach has gotten a little bit smaller because we don’t have as many tables as we used to, but I think we’ve tightened and really been able to give an awesome guest experience better than we did before.”

More than 3,700 Google ratings, nearly five-star rating

“My father’s been doing this a long time… it all comes down to how you treat the customer," Daskalis said. "They don’t have to eat with us. We’re in Myrtle Beach, you know how many breakfast places there are.”

And you can bet Daskalis is there just about every day, ensuring the quality is top-notch.

“I know people think I’m crazy when I tell them that, but I prefer to be here. I’m here if I’m needed. If a customer wants to talk to me or if a customer has a complaint, God forbid, I can handle it right away.”

Just what dishes are the ‘bee’s knees’ in Chef Jamie’s eyes?

Talk to the chef for any given time and you’ll see one of her favorite phrases is calling favorites of hers the bee’s knees. So we asked her about what’s the bee’s knees in her eyes on the current menu.

The pork belly sweet potato bowl, which is a special menu item now. It is sweet potatoes chopped up and deep fried, tossed in a signature sweet and spicy seasoning and then add mushrooms, peppers and onions to the potatoes. It is served with pork belly (so it’s like a pork belly hash) and covered with two eggs over medium and BBQ sauce.

The all-time favorites of Chef Jamie are the red velvet waffle, the pork belly benedict (local hand-fed pork belly marinated in their barbecue rub and sauce, and served crisp over an English muffin topped with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce) and the chipotle bacon skillet (home fries, scrambled eggs, bacon, house-pickled jalapeños, Baby Bella mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese, drizzled with chipotle sauce and topped with guacamole. Served with an English muffin).

And Daskalis couldn’t forget mentioning the Sweet and Spicy Omlette (chicken, jalapenos and mushrooms with smoked gouda and they drizzle maple mustard over the top of it).

“Man that is just the bee’s knees. That is just so good,” Daskalis said.

Crispy bacon? Well-done grits? You’re probably in North Myrtle Beach

That’s right. Daskalis said customers in the North Myrtle Beach location more consistently ask for crispier bacon than the Myrtle Beach restaurant.

“We do keep everything as much of the same as we can,” she said. But sometimes you need to have the inside knowledge a chef has in order to notice some of the small details in the difference of palettes between the two locations.

“When they cook the grits, I think (North Myrtle Beach) cooks the grits a little bit longer than they do down here,” Daskalis said. And in North Myrtle, they serve honeydew with their assorted fruit cups, whereas in Myrtle Beach they serve cantaloupe with their strawberries and blueberries.

And if you like a bigger specials’ menu, the North Myrtle Beach Johnny D’s is the one to choose over the Myrtle Beach location because of the difference in volume between the two stores.

The Cantore Effect

In 2015, Jim Cantore and Sam Champion of The Weather Channel’s AMHQ show was in Myrtle Beach. The producer of the show called Johnny D’s and asked if someone could bring Cantore and Champion some food to be featured on the show. Daskalis, who was busy and had trouble hearing the request on the phone, didn’t have time to run food anywhere.

“I really didn’t hear the first part where they said Jim Cantore and Sam Champion are here because I was so busy on the line,” Daskalis said. “But when I heard, ‘Can you bring us some…’ I said, ‘Please send anyone down here. I will give you as many waffles as you want.’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry, but I just can’t.’”

Cantore and Champion raved about the red velvet waffle and then, the storm of customers came.

“The business did not stop that day. It was just slammed, slammed, slammed,” Daskalis said. “At the end of the day, I finally realized what had happened. That the Weather Channel was in town, all the people were down there and when they were done filming it live, everyone who was down there must’ve came to Johnny D’s to eat that day. We were just slammed. We ran out of everything that day. I will never forget that day for as long as I live. After that, we took off. We were climbing slowly, but we were new. We were only here for like a year, 14 months or so when this all happened.”

It took Daskalis a call to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce later that day to realize what exactly happened.

“We were slowly climbing, getting business up and up, and then it was like zoom,” Daskalis said. “I’ll never forget that day. I was ready to pass out at the end of that day. I was like, ‘I don’t know what happened here today.’”

Different yolks for different folks

As for the most popular sweet dish at both locations, Daskalis said, hands down, it’s the Cinnaroll Waffle, which is Cinnamon sauce swirled right into the waffle, drizzled with cream cheese icing, and topped with cinnamon sugar and butter.

North Myrtle Beach usually does more lunch than the Myrtle Beach location. Dishes like the burgers, grilled reuben and the prime rib sandwiches sell a lot more in North Myrtle than the Myrtle Beach store.

The pork belly benedict and the brisket skillet are two of the more popular dishes in the Myrtle Beach location.

“Now I’m very curious to see what they’re going to eat in Surfside,” Daskalis said.

Chef Jamie shares a recipe:

STRAWBERRY CHICKEN SANDWICH

This sandwich layers Sallie’s Greatest Strawberry Basil Jam, salty Feta Crumbles, Sweet & Spicy seasoned Chicken with local SC Microgreens and drizzled with our Balsamic Dressing from Making It Delicious all on a crispy Baguette.

Yields – 2 sandwiches

INGREDIENTS

Boneless chicken breast, 2 (6-8 oz each)

Sweet & Spicy Seasoning, as needed

Feta cheese crumbles, 2-4 tablespoons

Sallies Greatest Strawberry Basil Jam, 2-3 tablespoons

Balsamic Vinaigrette, 2-3 tablespoons

Local Microgreens, approximately 2 cups

1. Preheat your grill to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, season the 2 chicken breasts with a generous amount of the sweet & spicy seasoning. Once the grill is heated, place chicken breast on clean & oiled grates. Close the lid and allow to cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on how thick the breasts are. Chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees and should be no longer pink in the center.

2. Once the chicken is just about cooked through, slice your baguette in half and place inside down on the grill dry. Toast for about 1-2 minutes with the lid closed. Flip the bread over and allow the outside to toast as well for extra crunchy bread.

3. When the chicken and bread are ready, transfer to a cutting board and begin to assemble your sandwich. Apply a generous amount of your strawberry jam to the bottom side of the baguette. Sprinkle as much feta cheese as you desire, slice the chicken and lay over top of the feta. Top with as much microgreens as you prefer and then drizzle with balsamic dressing. Close the sandwich, slice in half and enjoy!