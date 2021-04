NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Odori Japanese Steakhouse is about to join the dozen or so businesses at Shops on Main.

Owners of Odori, 627 Main Street, had their business license issued in March. It is only the second food business at the relatively new Shops on Main — a campus of shops providing services, retail businesses and more.

Dirty Don's Oyster Bar and Whit's Frozen Custard are the other food businesses currently at Shops on Main.

An exact open date has not yet been announced.