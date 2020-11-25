You are the owner of this article.
International Chili Society to bring annual event to Myrtle Beach in multiyear deal

MB Chili Cook off
The 54th annual World Championship Chili Cook Off will come to Myrtle Beach in April 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH — The 54th annual World Championship Chili Cook Off will come to Myrtle Beach in April 2021.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced the event will be April 9-11 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place location at Ninth and Kings Highway, formerly the site of the Myrtle Beach Pavilion.

This will be the first year of a multiyear deal.

COVID-19 postponed or canceled many 2020 qualifier events, which changed the timeline for the world championship, according to the International Chili Society.

The event is slated to include a Family Fun Zone, a beer garden offering craft and specialty brews, a hot pepper eating contest and live music, and the People’s Choice Chili Competition, which allows event attendees to sample and vote for chili dishes.

The chili society expects more than 250 qualified teams to compete that weekend in one of several categories — Homestyle, Red, Veggie or Verde.

