Inside look: Grand Strand Brewing Company owners prepare to open doors in February

MYRTLE BEACH — One major step is left between now and opening time for Grand Strand Brewing Company: putting the final touches on perfecting more than half-dozen of the brewery’s beer selections.

Owners are preparing to open the downtown brewery in February, offering about 8 types of beer and a menu featuring upscale-bar food.

Having the beer tasting just right is the No. 1 focus along with offering a variety, said Clayton Burrous, one of the owners.

“We are going to cover the full spectrum of craft beer,” Burrous said, adding many will be “American craft beer” from IPAs to sours to pilsners.

“We are going to put the beer out there and see what (clientele) respond to. We’ll try to cater to what they want. We really want to make this a locals-first place in pretty much all decisions we make.”

The typography of the brewery’s sign is similar to signage from Myrtle Beach’s early days. With exposed brick, a warehouse-like design and hints of retro decor, the brewery is similar to what a brewery goer would find in cities like Charleston and Charlotte. But this particular brewery has an ocean view right across the former Pavilion lot.

It has taken about eight months to remodel the building, which features large windows across the front, a natural wood bar and large fermenter tanks.

Burrous said the brewery plans to employ about 20 people and is actively hiring.

Last weekend, Mayor Brenda Bethune and volunteers installed plants and landscaping around Nance’s Plaza, just in front of the brewery. Turf has also been installed around the plaza’s fountain and the brewery plans to offer outside seating in the plaza area.

Just above the brewery are 10 new apartments, which will be initially used for short-term rentals beginning as early as this month. The space above the bingo-hall-turned-brewery was formerly used for storage and was totally open space. The studio-style apartments feature exposed brick and some have an ocean view.

The brewery is part of the ongoing initiative to redevelop downtown Myrtle Beach. Vacant buildings in this section of the city are being remodeled in hopes to revitalize the area.

In 2018, the three brewery owners began talks with city officials and understanding how they could take advantage of the tax credits for using the property, Burrous said.

The owners were able to utilize Historic Tax Credits, both federal and state, as well as the Abandoned Building Credit which is a state credit, according to the city. Owners were able to take advantage of the credits because the building was a contributing building on the National Register of Historic Places, which the city approved in October 2019. Myrtle Beach created the Historic District as an incentive so private property owners would have the ability to capture these credits.

And plans unfolded from that point.

“There seemed to be a real sincere desire for another brewery experience,” Burrous said.

“We think all of the bones are there,” noting the close proximity to the ocean, trees outside the location and sidewalks.