Inlet Square Mall owners owe more than $2.8 million, according to lawsuit

MURRELLS INLET — Inlet Square Mall is in danger of foreclosure, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Horry County.

Inlet Square Investments, LLC., is seeking to recover more than $2.8 million plus late fees and interest from the owner of the mall — West C Street Holdings, LLC.

According to the lawsuit, the debt was part of a $4.3 million loan made by the defendants and Tidelands Bank on May 13, 2015.

On July 1, 2016, Tidelands Bank merged into and became part of United Community Bank, which took ownership and holder of the mortgage and assignment of leases and rents.

The defendant modified and renewed the loan in the amount of $3.8 million on Oct. 3, 2017, the suit states.

The mortgage was later transferred over to the plaintiff in 2020.

“Defendant West C Street Holdings, LLC., has failed to make the payments, comply with the covenants contained in the Note and Loan Documents and observe other requirements of the Note and Loan Documents, and the obligations thereunder are currently in default,” the lawsuit states.

The mall was built in 1990 by CBL Properties.

Messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.