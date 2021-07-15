How a Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit landed at Myrtle Beach's Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Then 14-year-old Robert Casterline was visiting Myrtle Beach with is father, also named Robert, when the thought of bringing an NFL experience to Myrtle Beach came to him.

The older Casterline and Dan Hunt have the most extensive football card collection in the world, part of which they have displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The duo became very friendly with the staff and the Board of Directors at the Hall of Fame.

"He said, 'Hey Dad. The Pro Football Hall of Fame would really get a lot of people looking at it, looking at their archives, their collection, a lot of things that they promote, if they had something like that here in Myrtle Beach,' " Casterline said. "I said, 'That's probably not a bad idea because for most people, other than the beach, the aquarium, maybe WonderWorks, there's not a lot for older adults to experience in Myrtle Beach. There's far few museums in Myrtle Beach.'"

So the elder Casterline started the process of finding out the interest in bringing part of the Hall of Fame to Myrtle Beach. He met with the administration in Canton and met with executives at Burroughs & Chapin, who own Broadway at the Beach.

Initial plans were to build a building to house some of the NFL's most prized artifacts, but then COVID stuck a dagger in plans to build a standalone building.

"There were very few investors that would want to open a project like that during COVID," Casterline said.

Fast forward about seven months when Casterline asked Burroughs & Chapin executives if there were any buildings available. That's when the old Malibu's Surf Bar was brought up. After all, Malibu's was in the heart of Broadway in what is now called The Avenue.

"That was very hard to turn into a museum," Casterline said. "We were willing to put the cost of the build-out, the demo, the moving in. We did everything, including setting up a ticket booth in what used to be a bar. If we get the support and we are successful, which we're sure we will be, then the goal is to keep it here permanently and grow it."

The exhibit features about 250 artifacts, rare photos and one-of-a-kind documents from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s archives and collection. The project was organized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in association with NFL Films, and presents a panoramic view of the story of professional football.

Some of the artifacts include the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy, a 1917 game ball used by Jim Thorpe and the Canton Bulldogs, a football and leather helmet dating to the early origins of the game, as well as turf and other items from the “Immaculate Reception” game.

Pro Football Hame of Fame exhibit in Myrtle Beach Game-worn jerseys from the likes of Marvin Harrison, Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas are on display in the Champions Theater. Jay Rodriguez/Staff

"What we have there now is a pretty complete history of American professional football," Casterline said. "It's a multimillion dollar display of the archives, the artifacts, all the interactive, all the TVs, the Lombardi trophy."

The exhibit also includes other fascinating artifacts that tell the stories of Pro Football Hall of Famers Red Grange, Dick Butkus, Joe Namath, Bart Starr, Tom Landry, Joe Montana, John Elway and many other big names in the game.

Myrtle Beach location stops Super Bowl tradition

Gridiron Glory traditionally traveled to museums of cities that were hosting Super Bowls. Not anymore.

Football fans will have to visit Myrtle Beach in order to catch a glimpse of their favorite team's memories outside of visiting Canton.

Pro Football Hame of Fame exhibit in Myrtle Beach The exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Myrtle Beach also provides many historical lessons for football fans, including this display w…

"Once we decided we could put that project into Malibu's, which we had to do major demolition, my only caveat with everybody was that it doesn't move again," Casterline said. "We want to be successful here. We want to grow the project. We want to grow the property. I think Broadway at the Beach loves the fact that it has the newest attraction in the last several years, and I think they're excited to see where this goes long term."

Where long-term may lead

Casterline said the Hall of Fame Myrtle Beach location has room where they may do some tailgate projects during games, or before kickoff of the Hall of Fame Bowl.

Pro Football Hame of Fame exhibit in Myrtle Beach The Champions Theater at the Pro Football Hame of Fame exhibit in Myrtle Beach features a Lombardi trophy, and various game-used items like je…

"I think, if anything, we'd love to build a Super Bowl theater," he said. "We'd love to bring in the Super Bowl ring displays. There's a lot of stuff we'd love to still bring in if we have the room."

That may mean expanding at the current location or that may mean building a separate building again, when the economy gets better, Casterline said.

"Canton always says it's the best of Canton," he said of Gridiron Glory. "They've taken a portion of their archives and their history and condensed it into this exhibition."

And Casterline's hopes for the exhibit's potential to bring more exposure to Myrtle Beach is anything but condensed.

More Information For more information about the exhibit or for tickets, log on to www.hofmyrtlebeach.com. Admission Rates Adults (14-64): $23.99 Military (with I.D.): $21.99 Seniors (65 and over): $19.99 Children (6-13): $12.99 Children Under 6: Free *Locals discount available.

"I think this is a good reason for people to drive down from Charlotte. We're trying to do projects with the Carolina Panthers. I think this is a wonderful opportunity for people to come up to Myrtle Beach from Charleston," he said.

When asked about a TV remote from Myrtle Beach during the NFL draft, which is something the NFL often does during draft week, Casterline is dreaming bigger.

"With the draft going to Vegas next year, why not try to bring a draft to Myrtle Beach?" Casterline said. "It is part of the Carolina Panthers program. It's not the North Carolina Panthers, it's the Carolina Panthers. I think if Burroughs & Chapin wants to expand the project with us... why go remote? Why not try to bring it here?"

He said Myrtle Beach will likely be mentioned during the Hall of Fame's Induction Ceremony at the start of August.

Pro Football Hame of Fame exhibit in Myrtle Beach The gift shop features Hall of Fame Myrtle Beach-branded items like T-shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and footballs. Jay Rodriguez/Staff

"With the amount of people who come there on a yearly basis and the amount of people who are moving there, coupled with the fact that we are part of the Panthers' franchise, I just thought it was an excellent place for people to come," Casterline said. "Sometimes if you're in too big of a city, people are too busy to make the time. You get lost in New York or Boston or Miami, where Myrtle Beach had the demographic of football fans, and it's a driving destination, and I spent a lot of time there and I just thought, 'Why not Myrtle Beach?' "

As for the younger Casterline who first asked, 'Why not Myrtle Beach?': His son is 19 now and works as the gift shop manager this summer until he returns to college.

"He definitely spent a lot of time on this," the older Casterline said. "He's obviously invested in this emotionally and personally."