Horry County, Myrtle Beach at odds over sale of Pirateland, Lakewood campground properties

HORRY COUNTY — Myrtle Beach wants to get out of the campground leasing business, but Horry County isn’t happy with the current plan that could cut the Myrtle Beach International Airport off from millions in revenue.

Myrtle Beach took the first step to sell a total of 145 acres to Pirateland and Lakewood campgrounds just outside city limits, essentially selling the businesses the respective land they currently operate on. While the decision isn’t final, the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the deal to move forward.

Barring any legal action, the city hoped to sell the property by the end of the year after likely approving the ordinance's second reading at an upcoming meeting.

On Friday, however, Horry County filed a formal legal notice called a "lis pendens" with the courts regarding the land deal. This is a sign that a lawsuit is pending putting the city and a potential buyer on notice that litigation is coming that could delay the sales proceedings.

At the heart of the campground land lawsuit is a 2004 agreement that splits between Horry County and Myrtle Beach revenue generated from the two properties’ leasing agreements. A majority of the revenue goes to support the airport.

Horry County attorney Randolph Haldi submitted the filing that brought the matter to the court’s attention, citing information from the deed to define the property in question.

The ocean-adjacent property in question sits just below the Myrtle Beach city limits in unincorporated Horry County. During World War II, the federal government purchased the land as part of its wartime military footprint in the Myrtle Beach area. City Manager John Pedersen said after the war, the land was given to the city where it was intended to be used for an airport.

In 1953, the federal government granted a request allowing the property to be used for more than an airport as long as the construction didn’t interrupt planes, according to information presented by Myrtle Beach staff in defense of selling the land.

The city claims despite past legal attempts questioning the true owners of the land, courts have always upheld the city as the owner, according to an informational presentation given to city council by Pedersen on Nov. 10.

In 2004, the city and county split the revenues from the lease agreements with the county taking 75 percent of the proceeds to benefit the Myrtle Beach airport.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The city manages the extension of these leases. The current lease runs until 2025. The leasing agreement has a base rent, but ultimately the rent is determined by sales.

In 2019, the leases generated more than $3 million in combined revenue, with the expectation to increase in value over years. Ending the leasing agreements means the county would not get its lion share of the yearly revenue moving forward.

Myrtle Beach City Council discussed the land sale at length during its previous meeting on Nov. 10. A cited reason for the sale was to help the two campgrounds stay in business by allowing them to purchase the property and start building equity.

Owning the land would also help the campgrounds create longer term leases for the various buildings on site.

“A couple years ago I thought the city should consider selling properties the city isn’t using to their full potential,” councilmember Greg Smith said on Nov. 10. “I think this one here is an opportunity, one, for the city to get out of the campground leasing business, and two, keeping the business operating as they are. If we don’t do this, the odds of a campground operating as they do now is low.”

Lakewood would buy 81.12 acres for $33.6 million. Pirateland would buy 63.92 acres for $26.4 million. The land was never placed onto the open market, but the city worked with experts to ensure a fair price was reached, according to city officials.

After city council made their decision, Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell sent a letter to the city expressing their concerns. The letter says that the federal government required the land to still be used for the benefit of the airport and that was the understanding that led to the 2004 decision to split the revenue.

“This fundamental understanding serves as the basis for the current Intergovernmental Agreement,” Gosnell wrote in his letter, citing that the county believes any revenue from the use, lease or disposition of the property must be used to benefit the airport.

The city hoped for a closing date of Dec. 31 for the two properties. City spokesperson Mark Kruea denied to comment on the potential impacts of a lawsuit. Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore also declined to comment.

If the lawsuit over the property moves forward, it'll be the latest example of legal disputes between local government. Horry County and Myrtle Beach are currently in the final steps of ending the hospitality fee lawsuit after a months-long legal fight between the two governments.