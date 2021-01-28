Horry County led the state with most unemployment claims filed last week

MYRTLE BEACH — Leading the state with 486 unemployment claims, Horry County represented 9.6 percent of the 5,050 claims filed statewide between Jan. 17-23, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Greenville and Richland counties follow Horry County with the most claims filed last week, while 90 claims were filed in Georgetown County last week.

The unemployment rate was 6.1 percent in Horry County and 5.7 percent in Georgetown County in December. Accommodation and food services, retail, administrative and support and waste management, and real estate were the known industries in Horry County most impacted by employment in December.

Horry County's unemployment rate reached its highest at 22.5 percent — and was higher than the state and national averages — in April, the SCDEW's community profile states.

Last month, 2,123 jobs were available in Horry County and 297 in Georgetown County.

Claims filed since March 15, the time the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the state, have reached 830,531. The department reports a 4.6 percent unemployment rate in South Carolina in December, slightly up from 4.4. percent in November.

More than 2.2 million South Carolinians were working in December, according to the SCDEW.