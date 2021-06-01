'Hog Island Queen' set to take its maiden voyage in North Myrtle Beach in June

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The Hog Island Queen is readying for her maiden voyage in June as Royal Tiki Charters puts on some final touches.

Billy Riggs, co-owner of Royal Tiki, said he and his business partner are in their early 60s and this is something they've always wanted to do.

"We found an unusual boat that we have modified to make it even more unusual for a different experience," Riggs said of the 12-foot-by-32-foot boat.

Hog Island is an old name for the Bird Island and Waties Island area, and a lot of their charters will be run in that area. Riggs' girlfriend's mother named herself "Miss Hog Island," so there's a little tribute to her, he said.

"It's a boat that's got a lot of room to it," he said. "We spoke with everyone who does the same thing and they're busy enough that there's room in this for everybody."

Riggs said they hope to have more boats added to their fleet, which will all be of larger size.

"We just wanted to do something where you can get up, move around and dance," Riggs said. "What we want to do is offer something that nobody else has — a custom charter on a larger pontoon boat."

The Hog Island Queen will have a functional bathroom and a service bar.

"It's similar to things that are out there, but unlike anything that's out there now," he said. "We bought the boat in January and we've been modifying it and improving it ever since."

Royal Tiki Charters should be offering charters by early in the week of June 7.