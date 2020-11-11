History for Sale: Natural light helps this 67-year-old Myrtle Beach home shine

MYRTLE BEACH — Do you have that relative that’s nearly 70 years old, but has kept up so well that he or she doesn’t look like it? And as a kicker, looks even better in natural daylight?

Well, I’ve found a property that matches that relative.

Nestled in a neighborhood far enough away from the traffic and beach, but close enough the heart of Myrtle Beach’s tourism scene is this beautiful five-bedroom, four-bath home.

Surrounded by trees with no front lawn and enough greenery in the back and side yards is a true hidden gem -- just a little jog off U.S. 17 between 33rd and 29th avenues north in Myrtle Beach. An aerial shot of the home reminds me of a spacious California-like mansion, nestled among a beautiful swarm of trees and bushes. OK, so it’s nearly 3,200 square feet and not quite a mansion, but its design dates back to the 1950s where front doors were built more toward the front of the property and the garage is detached and hidden to the side.

Drive right up to the front door at 3014 Old Bryan Drive and you’ll be amazed when you open the door to the living room with beautiful wood flooring lit by the natural light emitted from four side-by-side windows. The concrete fireplace blends right in to the dining area, which also features an overhead light fixture. The design of the $464,900 home opens to a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and granite countertops and a four-seat, granite-covered island with breakfast bar.

The kitchen also features two large side-by-side windows above the sink and two additional windows, again welcoming natural light to showcase the home, which is being shown by Blake Sloan of Sloan Realty Group. The modern, stainless-steel appliances are a nice touch to the older home.

The wood floors continue into the master bedroom, which also has room for a two-seat couch and, you guessed it, two large windows that welcome in beautiful daylight. The master bath features beautiful wooden cabinetry and two large mirrors. The master bedroom also includes a large walk-in closet.

The other bedrooms also have wood flooring, large windows and one is loaded with tremendous shelving for books or collectables.

The family room includes a large-screen television placed in a built-in mantel near an almost-floor-to-ceiling double window. The home also features a Carolina room as well as various nooks for desks, benches, shelving and more. You can tell special care was taken with each of the additional bathrooms. The laundry closet was built conspicuously in the home and is equipped with good shelving space.

Head to the backyard patio where entertaining guests would be a cinch. Current owners have various potted plants, patio furniture, a double grill and there’s still plenty of space for people to gather.

The backyard is very spacious with a green area, privacy fence and several trees.

This property is located close enough to places like Broadway at the Beach and all its restaurants and entertainment options, but far enough away to not worry about the traffic or late-night crowds.

Don’t let the 1953 build date fool you. This house is definitely worth the view at https://tinyurl.com/OldBryan.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.