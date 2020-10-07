History for Sale: Built in the 1930s, this 5-bedroom Myrtle Beach beach house has modern marvel

A 1,700-square-foot, five-bedroom beach house (yes, five bedrooms) is on the market, just a short walk from the ocean.

The house, at 514 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, has been fully renovated, features two baths, a huge backyard and sits at the edge of Myrtle Beach's Golden Mile. The $334,000 home comes completely furnished and ready to go.

The property has a deep backyard and towering trees to shade portions of the yard, depending on the time of day. The current owners have a tire swing and fire pit for that homie feel. The quaint kitchen has appliances that fit perfectly between the cabinet space. Not a lot of floor space is wasted in the bedrooms, either.

If ever there was an efficient use of house space, this property defines it.

For that extra special touch, it comes with a 400-square-foot converted studio out back with a full bath, kitchen and washer and dryer hookup. It's currently being used as a rental and it has a month-to-month renter already in place. Or, you can turn it into an in-law suite.

The property is being shown by Jennifer Gray of CB Seacoast CF.

Though the space indicates this property was built in the 1930s, the modernization of the siding and amenities would never make you guess it.

Take a look at the listing at https://tinyurl.com/30thavenorth.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.