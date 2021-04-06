Greg Norman is scaling back his $400M empire; what about Australian Grille in North Myrtle?

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Famed golfer Greg Norman announced he's 'skinning down' his $400 million empire on a podcast late last week, which left questions about the future of two of his properties in North Myrtle Beach.
Jane MacNeille, vice president of communications for Greg Norman, said his waterfront property in Barefoot Landing remains one dear to his heart.
"The Greg Norman Australian Grille continues to be one of Mr. Norman’s favorite businesses, one which he plans to continue operating even after he scales down his portfolio of active business ventures," MacNeille said via email.
Norman opened his Australian Grille in 1999 at a then-coveted waterfront location. Since then, Burroughs & Chapin — who owns Barefoot Landing — opened the waterfront land to include Lucy Buffett's LuLu's and Divine Dining's Taco Mundo.
Norman also owns Shark Wake Park in North Myrtle Beach, which allows guests to enjoy cable-guided water sports. No word from MacNeille on whether the scaling back will include the park.
Norman has reportedly begun a five-year plan to scale back his businesses and eventually return to Australia.